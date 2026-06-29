Fusemachines Announces Rollout of Agentic AI Assessments Sponsored by Amazon Web Services

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise AI products and services, today announced the rollout of its Agentic AI Assessment program, sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The program is designed to enable Fusemachines to provide structured Agentic AI Assessments to existing clients, new clients, and prospective customers seeking to understand how Agentic AI can create business value across their organizations with fees paid by Amazon Web Services.

Through the program, AWS provides sponsorship support for each participating client assessment conducted by Fusemachines. This sponsorship helps organizations begin their Agentic AI journey with a focused evaluation of their current AI maturity, business needs, data and technology readiness, and potential opportunities for deploying intelligent AI agents.

Agentic AI is rapidly emerging as a major area of interest for enterprises as organizations explore how AI agents can reason, plan, take action, collaborate with humans, and automate complex workflows. However, many organizations are still determining where to begin, which use cases are best suited for Agentic AI, and what technical, operational, and governance foundations are required.

“Organizations across every industry are trying to figure out what Agentic AI means for them, and many are starting with an assessment of their current stage,” said Sameer Maskey, Founder and CEO of Fusemachines. “Being able to help them assess their readiness, with sponsorship support from Amazon Web Services, allows us to better understand the Agentic AI requirements of our clients while also helping organizations identify practical opportunities for adoption. This program creates value for clients and also helps Fusemachines build deeper relationships and generate new business opportunities around Agentic AI.”

The Fusemachines Agentic AI Assessment is designed as a four-to-six-week engagement led by Fusemachines’ AI strategy, data, cloud, and engineering teams. During the assessment, Fusemachines works with client stakeholders to evaluate current business processes, AI initiatives, data environments, technology platforms, and organizational readiness for Agentic AI adoption.

A typical assessment may include:

Executive and business stakeholder discovery sessions

Review of current AI, automation, data, and cloud capabilities

Identification of business workflows where Agentic AI could create value

Evaluation of data readiness, system integrations, and infrastructure requirements

Review of governance, security, compliance, and responsible AI considerations

Prioritization of Agentic AI use cases based on feasibility, impact, and implementation complexity

Development of a phased roadmap for moving from assessment to pilot and production deployment



At the conclusion of the assessment, clients can expect to receive a practical set of recommendations and deliverables, which may include an Agentic AI readiness report, a prioritized use case portfolio, a business value and feasibility analysis, a technical architecture overview, governance and risk considerations, and a recommended implementation roadmap.

For participating organizations, the assessment provides a clear starting point for Agentic AI adoption. Rather than approaching Agentic AI as a broad or abstract technology trend, clients gain a structured understanding of where they are today, where intelligent agents can deliver measurable value, and what steps are required to move forward responsibly and effectively.

The program is intended to strengthen Fusemachines’ ability to support enterprises as they progress from initial AI exploration to real-world implementation. By engaging with clients early in their Agentic AI journey, Fusemachines can better understand their strategic priorities, technical environments, and long-term AI transformation needs.

“Agentic AI has the potential to reshape how organizations operate, but success requires more than experimentation,” said Anish Joshi, Head of Technology. “Enterprises need a clear understanding of readiness, use case value, data foundations, governance, and execution strategy. These assessments are designed to give clients that clarity.”

Organizations interested in participating in the AWS-sponsored Agentic AI Assessment program can contact Fusemachines to learn more about eligibility, assessment scope, and next steps.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the company helps drive clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.



To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s agentic AI programs, product development initiatives, commercialization strategy, enterprise AI offerings, agentic AI offerings, and expected market opportunities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to customer adoption and retention; the Company’s ability to develop, maintain, and enhance its products and platform; the ability of the Company’s AI solutions to deliver expected operational and business benefits; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, data, and infrastructure; competition in the markets in which the Company operates; cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, and intellectual property risks; and changing macroeconomic, industry, and market conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Fusemachines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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