Matthews Appoints Martin Dropkin as President and Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Capital Management, LLC (“Matthews”), a privately owned boutique investment management firm focused on Asia and Emerging Markets, today announced the appointment of Martin (Marty) Dropkin, CFA, as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. He will work alongside Mark Headley, Executive Chairman and Portfolio Manager.

Mr. Dropkin joins Matthews following a distinguished 25-year career spanning investment management, research, portfolio management, technology, and business leadership across the United States, Europe and Asia. Most recently, he served as Head of Equities, Asia Pacific at Fidelity International, where he co-led investment teams responsible for approximately $300 billion in global assets under management and oversaw more than 200 investment professionals across seven locations throughout the region.

As President and COO at Matthews, Mr. Dropkin will work closely with the firm's executive leadership team to advance strategic growth initiatives, strengthen investment and operating capabilities, enhance client outcomes, and drive innovation across the organization.

"Marty is a highly respected global investment leader with an exceptional track record of building high-performing teams, delivering strong client service, and fostering innovation," said Mark Headley. "His breadth of experience across global equities, research, technology, and global operations makes him uniquely qualified to help guide the firm’s next evolution."

During his 15-year tenure at Fidelity International, Mr. Dropkin held a series of senior leadership positions, including Head of Equities, Asia Pacific; Head of Asian Fixed Income; and Global Head of Research for Fixed Income. In those roles, he led portfolio managers, analysts, traders, quantitative researchers, and risk professionals across multiple regions while helping drive fund performance, research excellence, product development, and asset growth.

A recognized advocate for innovation within investment management, Mr. Dropkin also served as the global lead for artificial intelligence implementation within Fidelity's investment management division. He helped spearhead initiatives focused on enhancing investment decision-making, research productivity, and operational efficiency through emerging technologies. In addition, he led the development of the firm’s first sustainability research platform, embedding ESG insights into the broader investment research process.

"Throughout my career, I have been passionate about helping investment teams deliver better outcomes for clients while continually improving how we invest and operate," said Mr. Dropkin. "I am excited to join Matthews and work alongside a talented team to build on the firm's strong foundation, expand its capabilities, and continue delivering exceptional service and results for clients."

Prior to Fidelity International, Mr. Dropkin was Managing Director at Grotevant Research Partners, where he conducted fundamental investment research and portfolio management for institutional investors focused on the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors. Earlier in his career, he covered the telecommunications services sector in Global Equity Research at Credit Suisse First Boston/ Merrill Lynch, Inc. He began his professional career as an engineer with AT&T, managing multinational teams responsible for the installation and testing of undersea fiber-optic cable systems.

Mr. Dropkin earned a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School and a Master of Arts in International Studies from The Joseph H. Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, with distinction, from the University of Virginia and is a CFA charter holder.

About Matthews

Matthews is an independent, privately owned boutique investment manager founded in 1991 on the belief that Asia and Global Emerging Markets offer exceptional long-term growth potential. The firm’s investment offerings provide a broad range of choices for building a global portfolio that includes exposure to some of the world’s fastest-growing regions. Matthews manages assets on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally through vehicles including Mutual Funds, Active ETFs, and SMAs.

For more information, please visit matthewsasia.com.

Media Contact:

Dukas Linden PR

Sarah Lazarus

+1 617-335-7823

sarah@dlpr.com

Disclosure

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Matthews Asia Funds carefully before making an investment decision. A prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds may be obtained by calling 1.800.789.ASIA (2742) or by clicking this link https://www.matthewsasia.com/resources/docs/fund-documents/. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Matthews Asia Funds are distributed in the United States by Foreside Funds Distributors LLC and in Latin America by Picton S.A.