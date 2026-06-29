Cannabix Technologies Announces First BreathLogix Alcohol Device Deployment to West Africa for Mining Sector

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath devices, is pleased to announce its first deployment of BreathLogix alcohol screening devices in Africa, through a West African distributor specializing in industrial safety solutions for mining clients. The delivery is being coordinated through Montreal based Alco Prevention Canada.

The West African distributor, based in Senegal, supplies equipment and safety systems to large-scale mining operations in the region. BreathLogix Industrial Series units have been sold for deployment at mining sites, where they are expected to be used for pre-shift, site access, and safety compliance alcohol screening.

These sales represent the Company’s continued expansion of deployments internationally, where there is demand for ruggedized automated workplace safety technologies.





Figure 1. BreathLogix Alcohol device available with contactless and straw modes for rapid workplace pre-access

alcohol screening

BreathLogix is an automated, unmanned alcohol screening system designed to deliver fast, consistent, and scalable testing without the need for dedicated administration personnel. The system is particularly well-suited for mining environments, where operations are often remote, safety-critical, and require efficient throughput for workforce screening processes.

In mining applications, BreathLogix can be integrated into site entry points to help ensure that workers are fit for duty before accessing high-risk environments. By enabling frequent and reliable testing, the system supports strict safety protocols and helps reduce operational risks.

The BreathLogix device rapidly screens for alcohol using a breath sample while simultaneously capturing a photograph of the user for identity verification. The system provides precise Blood Alcohol Content (BAC / BrAC) readings on-screen and delivers real-time alerts via SMS and email to designated supervisors when positive results are detected — enabling immediate intervention.

All test data is securely logged and managed through the Company’s BreathLogix Connect cloud-based platform, providing organizations with visibility into testing activity, compliance tracking, and reporting across multiple sites. The system can also integrate with access control infrastructure including gates, turnstiles, and fleet management systems, supporting seamless pre-access screening workflows.

The platform supports a wide range of testing protocols, including:

Pre-shift and start-of-day testing

Random and mandated testing

Pre-employment screening

Return-to-work assessments

Post-incident investigations





These capabilities allow mining operators and industrial clients to implement robust, scalable alcohol safety programs across distributed operations.

The Company believes that this initial sale into West Africa represents the beginning of a broader opportunity to expand BreathLogix deployments across Africa’s robust mining sector, where safety, compliance, and operational efficiency are key priorities.





Figure 2. BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Devices by Cannabix Technologies Inc.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leading developer of breath-based technologies designed to enhance public safety and reduce impairment-related risks in workplaces, law enforcement, and a range of different settings. The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) targets delta-9 THC—the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis—in breath, providing a practical solution for identifying recent marijuana use.

The BreathLogix, unmanned alcohol screening solution supports organizations in proactively monitoring alcohol impairment, strengthening safety protocols, and promoting responsible behavior. By delivering innovative, non-invasive screening tools, Cannabix aims to help reduce accidents, improve decision-making, and protect organizations, individuals and the public at large. Visit www.cannabixtechnologies.com

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "plan," "continue," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "potential," "proposed," "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: certification of devices, acceptance of devices by international regulators, the achievement of any or all of the goals and aims of the distribution and sales agreement with any third-party companies; positive developments with contract manufacturers; the completion of pre-validation or validation testing; final development of a commercial or prototype product(s); the successful trial or pilot of company technologies; the commercialization of the Company's products; the negotiation and potential entry into additional agreements with distributors and or contract manufacturers; and the completion of future financings. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include (but are note limited to): adverse market conditions; risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; the ability of the Company to complete future financings; the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition; that the Company’s development of cannabis and alcohol breathalyzer technologies will provide any benefit to the Company; there is no assurance that any proposed new products will be built, will be successful in beta testing or clinical trials; there is no assurance that the Company will enter into any partnerships to advance any of its corporate initiatives or technologies; there is no assurance that any “patent pending” or “provisional patents” technologies licensed by the Company or owned by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities; the Company is not currently selling breathalyzers and there is no assurance that the Company ever will; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

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