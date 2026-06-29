Tria Federal Earns Three Positions on NASA SEWP VI Government-Wide IT Contract

Awards position Tria and its joint ventures to serve federal health and public safety agencies across the full spectrum of IT and enterprise technology needs

ARLINGTON, Va., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tria Federal today announced it has earned three prime contract positions on NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement VI (SEWP VI), securing spots for the company and two joint ventures on one of the federal government’s most important IT acquisition vehicles.

Tria and Virtus Digital, a joint venture with VITG, both earned positions in Category B (Enterprise-wide IT Service Solutions). Frontline Digital Services, a joint venture with TekStripes, earned a position in Category C (IT Mission-Based Services).

The three awards give federal agencies a pre-competed, streamlined path to work with Tria companies; agencies can now access Tria’s capabilities without a full open-market solicitation.

“Federal agencies want true partners who are embedded in the mission and understand the policy, operations, data, and technology needed to deliver critical mission outcomes,” Tria CEO Tim Borchert said. “SEWP VI gives agencies a faster path to that kind of partnership with us."

SEWP VI is a significant expansion of its predecessor, SEWP V, adding a new class of program-level service capabilities that allow agencies to tailor IT solutions to specific mission needs. NASA has also broadened the contract types available, enabling agencies to award task orders on a time-and-material, labor-hour, fixed-price award fee, or fixed-price incentive fee basis. SEWP VI is open to all federal agencies. Ordering opens November 1, 2026.

“For Tria’s long-time federal health customers, SEWP VI offers a faster on-ramp for new work with a partner they already trust,” Borchert said. “For agencies that haven’t worked with Tria before, it’s a low-friction entry point to a company that has spent two decades building and operating the systems behind federal health and public safety at national scale.”

Tria currently supports federal health and public safety customers including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Health Agency, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of War.

About Tria Federal

Tria Federal builds, modernizes, and operates mission-critical federal health platforms and programs. As a health solutions company, we make federal health systems work—at scale, on time, and under pressure. We operate at the center of the healthcare trilemma, minimizing cost, improving quality, and expanding access to care in environments where failure is not an option. For two decades, federal agencies have relied on Tria to keep America’s health systems reliable, accountable, and secure. Learn more at triafed.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b11325ee-b52b-4f2d-86c9-a36f72be9c99