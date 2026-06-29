AMASS Brands Group’s Pizzolato MUSE Non-Alcoholic Spritz Comes to Eataly Nationwide

SANTA MARIA, Calif., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMASS Brands Group (NASDAQ: AMSS) (“AMASS” or “the Company”), a premium, multi-category beverage platform spanning non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products, today announced the rollout of Pizzolato MUSE’s non-alcoholic spritz line at Eataly, the internationally renowned Italian food and beverage marketplace. Beginning June 2026, three Pizzolato MUSE ready-to-drink (RTD) non-alcoholic spritz SKUs will be available across 12 Eataly locations in the United States, with the Pizzolato 0% RTD Hugo featured on the menu at Eataly’s flagship restaurant concept, La Pizza & La Pasta.

Pizzolato Spritz is the non-alcoholic extension of Pizzolato, Italy’s leading organic wine producer and a key brand within the AMASS portfolio. Eataly’s unique, high-end Italian marketplace combines a grocery store, multiple dine-in restaurants, and educational food counters that are strategically located in major metropolitan U.S. areas, including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, South Florida, and Philadelphia.

“Eataly is one of the most influential Italian food and beverage destinations and Pizzolato MUSE belongs on its shelves,” said Mark Thomas Lynn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMASS. “The aperitivo occasion is gaining mainstream momentum, and the shift toward no-alcohol options within that ritual is still in its early stages. Pizzolato is Italian-crafted, premium, and purpose-built for consumers seeking sophisticated alternatives without sacrificing the experience that makes aperitivo culture so compelling.”

The Eataly rollout builds on Pizzolato MUSE’s recent national expansion, including its launch at Whole Foods Market locations across the United States earlier this year. The broader Pizzolato brand brings significant market momentum to that expansion: according to Nielsen retail sales data, Pizzolato holds the #1 position in the U.S. organic sparkling wine category with a 27.63% dollar share, more than double its nearest competitor, and posted the largest share gain among the top five brands in the segment over the past year.¹

The Eataly launch arrives as the aperitivo and spritz occasions are accelerating across the U.S. market. According to IWSR, no-alcohol RTDs are among the fastest-growing formats in the category, forecast to grow at roughly 10% volume CAGR over the coming years, outpacing the broader no-alcohol segment.² Eataly and Whole Foods together position Pizzolato to capitalize on that demand across both premium retail and hospitality channels.

¹ Source: Based on dollar share within Nielsen-measured retail sales data, four weeks ended May 16, 2026.

² Source: IWSR, as reported by Beverage Daily, January 29, 2025.

About AMASS Brands Group

AMASS Brands Group (Nasdaq: AMSS) is a next-generation beverage platform built around the brands defining how modern consumers drink — and increasingly, how they don't. The company's portfolio spans non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 categories, with standout brands across each: Good Twin Non-Alcoholic Wine, a top-10 non-alcoholic wine in the U.S. and one of the fastest-growing in the category; AMASS Electrolyte Mixer, a functional disruptor redefining the mixer category; and Summer Water Rosé, the zero-sugar, #1 selling premium domestic rosé in the US — among others across the portfolio. As moderation trends accelerate, AMASS is positioned to benefit structurally rather than reactively — with margin discipline, cohesive brand architecture, and the multi-brand scalability that supports the Company’s long-term brand and platform growth strategy.

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Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, prospects, future growth opportunities, anticipated market trends, distribution expansion, consumer demand, and future operating performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Eataly distribution program, the future growth prospects of the Pizzolato brand, the Company’s ability to increase retail and on-premise penetration, and anticipated demand within the non-alcoholic beverage and aperitivo categories. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to market conditions and the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including uncertainties within the beverage industry; changing consumer preferences; the Company’s ability to expand distribution and retail penetration; retailer purchasing decisions; and supply chain disruptions. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Rob Kelly, Vice President

(212) 896-1254

AMASS@KCSA.com