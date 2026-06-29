Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI); GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS); GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL); and Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BADGER METER, INC. (NYSE: BMI):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased or acquired Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares since prior to April 18, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bmi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action alleges that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI), through certain of its officers, repeatedly attributed its strong financial performance to favorable industry trends, robust customer demand, growing adoption of its AMI offerings, strong order activity, backlog conversion, and long-term growth opportunities. According to the complaint, investors were allegedly led to believe that the Company's financial performance reflected sustainable, demand-driven growth and strong underlying business fundamentals.

The complaint further alleges that Badger Meter's reported results were materially impacted by the acceleration or pull-forward of customer orders, which allegedly masked weakening demand trends and depleted future-period revenue opportunities. As a result, investors allegedly received an inaccurate picture of the Company's near-term growth prospects and the sustainability of its financial performance. It is alleged that the truth emerged through a series of disappointing quarterly announcements during 2025 and 2026, including reports of slowing revenue growth, declining margins, lower utility water sales, weaker municipal customer ordering activity, and reduced earnings performance. Following these announcements, Badger Meter's stock price experienced significant declines.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or acquired Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares prior to April 18, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bmi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #BMI #BadgerMeter $BMI

GENEDX HOLDINGS CORP. (NASDAQ: WGS):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) shares prior to April 16, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/genedx-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements pertaining to the impact of the Fabric acquisition on the overall business of the Company. It is alleged that WGS repeatedly made statements that would have caused the average investor to believe that the Fabric acquisition would improve the Company’s financials and create efficiencies between it and the Company’s core business. These include statements such as: “There is room to run in terms of reducing COGS in the future by combining the best of capability between GeneDx and Fabric as we lean into the best possible algorithms to optimize dry lab processes.” These and similar statements when made were false. In truth, it is alleged, Defendants knew of, or recklessly disregarded, significant problems in Fabric’s viability that would negatively impact WGS’s overall business and operations. As a result, the Company’s statements concerning its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable factual basis.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) shares prior to April 16, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/genedx-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. $WGS #WGS #GeneDX

GRAIL, INC. (NASDAQ: GRAL) :

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) shares prior to May 13, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/grail-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever in a shareholder governance action.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL), through certain of its officers, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements regarding the likelihood that the Company's landmark NHS-Galleri cancer screening trial would achieve its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in late-stage (Stage III and IV) cancers. According to the complaint, defendants repeatedly highlighted positive interim metrics, including favorable positive predictive value and other performance indicators, while allegedly creating the impression that the trial was on track to deliver its key clinical objective. The complaint further alleges that defendants failed to disclose material information suggesting that the study's design and follow-up period may have been insufficient to demonstrate the primary endpoint within the anticipated timeframe.

The truth allegedly emerged on February 19, 2026, when GRAIL announced that the NHS-Galleri trial failed to achieve its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III-IV cancers. Although the Company emphasized certain positive findings, including reductions in Stage IV cancer diagnoses and increased detection of earlier-stage cancers, the complaint alleges that investors learned for the first time that the primary endpoint had not been met and that additional follow-up may be necessary to adequately assess the trial's effectiveness. Following the announcement, GRAIL's stock price fell more than 50% in a single trading day, causing substantial losses to investors.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) shares prior to May 13, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/grail-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. #GRAIL #GRAL $GRAL

NAVAN, INC. (NASDAQ: NAVN):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

WHAT IS THE INVESTIGATION ABOUT? Grabar Law Office is investigating allegations concerning Navan's disclosures, internal reporting systems, oversight practices, and public statements made in connection with the Company's October 30, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO").

If you are a current Navan Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) shareholder who has continuously held Navan shares since on or shortly after the Company’s October 30, 2025 IPO, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/navan-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085 to discuss your rights and potential claims. You can pursue claims on behalf of Navan against officers and directors responsible for alleged misconduct and seek corporate governance reforms designed to improve oversight, transparency, disclosure practices, and shareholder value, including a court approved service award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? As alleged in a federal securities fraud class action complaint, Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) represented in its IPO materials that it had experienced significant growth in revenue, gross booking volume ("GBV"), and platform adoption. The Company's offering documents highlighted strong historical growth metrics and discussed plans to continue expanding customer relationships and platform usage. Navan's October 30, 2025, IPO offering documents allegedly omitted material information concerning the Company's business and financial condition, including that at the time of the IPO, Navan possessed information indicating that revenue growth was decelerating and that the Company would substantially increase sales and marketing spending in order to sustain reported growth metrics. The complaint further alleges that these trends were not adequately disclosed to investors in the Company's registration statement and prospectus.

The investigation is focused on whether Navan's directors and senior officers:

Failed to maintain adequate oversight concerning the Company's growth trends and operating performance;

Failed to ensure that material information concerning revenue trends and operating expenses was timely escalated and disclosed;

Failed to maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures;

Caused or permitted the dissemination of allegedly misleading registration statement and prospectus disclosures;

Failed to provide shareholders with complete information regarding the Company's sales and marketing expenditures and their impact on future performance; and

Exposed the Company to significant legal, financial, and reputational harm.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you are a current Navan Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) shareholder who has continuously held Navan shares since on or shortly after the Company’s October 30, 2025 IPO, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/navan-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085 to discuss your rights and potential claims. You can pursue claims on behalf of Navan against officers and directors responsible for alleged misconduct and seek corporate governance reforms designed to improve oversight, transparency, disclosure practices, and shareholder value, including a court approved service award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Navan #NAVN $NAVN

About Grabar Law Office

Grabar Law Office represents institutional and individual investors in shareholder derivative litigation, securities litigation, corporate governance matters, and antitrust litigation nationwide. The firm has extensive experience prosecuting claims involving breaches of fiduciary duty, failures of oversight, misleading disclosures, inadequate internal controls, and corporate governance failures.

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com