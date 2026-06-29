RWA Global Inc Enters Agreement to Advise Golden Dolphin Trading L.L.C. on US$300 Million Tokenization of PRC New-Energy Mobility Real-World Assets





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RWA Global Inc, an international real-world asset (RWA) tokenization consultancy, today announced that it has entered into a formal advisory agreement with Golden Dolphin Trading L.L.C. (“Golden Dolphin”), a UAE-domiciled company focused on new energy mobility infrastructure and services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), to support the tokenization of approximately US$300 million in real-world assets. The engagement positions RWA Global Inc as Golden Dolphin’s strategic advisor as the two organizations explore a compliant pathway to bring PRC new-energy mobility infrastructure within reach of qualified global investors.

The agreement establishes the foundation for a long-term, multi-stage partnership in which the two organizations will build a compliant framework for bringing Chinese real-world assets to global investors. RWA Global Inc will help steer the engagement through each phase, working alongside regulators and qualified counsel to lay a legal pathway for foreign investment into tokenized Chinese RWAs. Further milestones will be announced as the partnership matures.





OPENING CHINESE ASSETS TO GLOBAL CAPITAL

Real-world asset tokenization — representing ownership or economic rights in physical and financial assets as regulated digital securities — is now among the fastest-growing markets in global finance. The total value of tokenized real-world assets on-chain today exceeds US$320 billion , having more than doubled in the past three years. Even so, Boston Consulting Group projects asset tokenization could reach US$16 trillion by 2030, while Standard Chartered forecasts a US$30 trillion market by 2034. The Golden Dolphin engagement is designed to demonstrate how that infrastructure can be applied to one of the largest and fastest-growing asset classes in the world’s largest market for new-energy mobility.

For decades, foreign investors have had limited avenues to participate directly in China’s domestic infrastructure boom. That landscape is changing. On 6 February 2026, the People’s Bank of China, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and six other authorities jointly established, for the first time at the national level, a framework permitting the offshore issuance of tokens backed by onshore Chinese assets, subject to regulatory filing — a regulated channel for global capital to access Chinese real-world assets while keeping cross-border flows on compliant, fiat-based rails. RWA Global Inc believes engagements like this one sit at the frontier of that opening.

A MARKET OPPORTUNITY AT SCALE

China is the world’s largest market for new-energy vehicles. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers , roughly 16.5 million units were sold in 2025 — more than half of all new vehicles sold in the country and close to 70% of global new-energy vehicle sales. The new-energy mobility infrastructure underpinning that fleet has expanded just as rapidly: official data put China beyond 19 million charging points by late 2025, a more than 50% increase year-on-year, in a domestic charging-infrastructure market that industry researchers estimate at over US$25 billion and growing at double-digit rates.

These are precisely the kind of cash-generating, capital-intensive, real-world assets that tokenization is well suited to finance. By representing economic participation in such assets as regulated digital securities, tokenization can broaden the investor base, reduce traditional fundraising friction, and introduce liquidity to historically illiquid holdings — while keeping every step within an openly regulated, securities-grade framework.

Earlier activity points to the demand: China’s first tokenization of new-energy physical assets — a portfolio of more than 9,000 EV charging stations — was completed in 2023. Those early deals, however, predated any national regulatory framework, and in September 2025 regulators paused mainland institutions’ offshore RWA activity pending an official position — the position since formalized by the February 2026 framework. RWA Global Inc is structuring the Golden Dolphin engagement to be among the first of its kind undertaken in full compliance with this new regime, distinguishing it from earlier, pre-regulation activity and establishing a repeatable, institutional-grade pathway with the potential to channel billions of dollars of international investment into Chinese new-energy mobility infrastructure over time.

EXECUTIVE PERSPECTIVE

“This engagement is about far more than a single transaction. China’s new-energy economy is among the most dynamic in the world, yet global investors have had few compliant ways to participate in it directly. Tokenization changes that. Our work with Golden Dolphin is a first step toward building a transparent, regulated bridge between international capital and Chinese real-world assets — and we believe it can open the door to a pipeline of opportunities measured not in millions, but in billions.”

— Kevin Yunai, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, RWA Global Inc

LEGAL PERSPECTIVE

“From a legal perspective, this engagement is more than the tokenization of a single asset. It is an early step toward building a compliant offshore bridge between China’s real industrial value and global capital. As China accelerates industrial electrification and zero-carbon development, RWA tokenization may offer international investors a more transparent, regulated, and sustainable way to participate in China’s clean-energy opportunities. Through projects such as Golden Dolphin, this model has the potential to unlock a broader pipeline of cross-border investment opportunities, supporting global energy transition, sustainable growth, and the shared vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.”

—Donna Tang, Partner, Esquare Legal





Kevin Yunai (left), Founder & CEO of RWA Inc, at the signing ceremony in HaiNing, China



RWA Global Inc and Golden Dolphin will share additional details about the partnership in future communications.

ABOUT RWA GLOBAL INC

RWA Global Inc is an institutional real-world asset tokenization consultancy serving clients worldwide from bases in the British Virgin Islands and the United Arab Emirates. The firm provides end-to-end advisory across the tokenization lifecycle — from asset discovery, structuring, and regulatory alignment through issuance and secondary-market strategy — helping asset owners access global capital through compliant, securities-grade digital instruments. Learn more at rwa.inc .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, token, or financial instrument, nor investment, legal, tax, or financial advice. The advisory engagement described herein is indicative and subject to client decisions and the confirmation of qualified counsel and applicable regulators; the US$300 million figure is approximate. Statements regarding future market size, opportunities, and outcomes are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. Market figures cited are drawn from third-party industry and public sources and have not been independently verified by RWA Global Inc.