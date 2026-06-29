New study examines real-world switching patterns after patients transition from Humira to biosimilars

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers from Truveta have found that adoption of adalimumab biosimilars increased substantially following formulary changes in the United States, though more than one in seven patients who switched from originator adalimumab (sold as Humira) later returned to the originator product. The findings provide new real-world evidence on treatment patterns following one of the largest biosimilar transitions in the US market.

Using Truveta Data, the study, published in the Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy (JMCP), analyzed electronic health record data from 67,594 adults treated with originator adalimumab between February 2023 and August 2025. Researchers evaluated biosimilar adoption following the US introduction of adalimumab biosimilars and characterized the frequency, timing, and patient characteristics associated with switching back to the originator product.

Among patients treated with originator adalimumab, 17.7% switched to a biosimilar during the study period, with switching peaking in April 2024 following major formulary changes. Among patients who switched to a biosimilar and had adequate follow-up, 16.0% subsequently switched back to originator adalimumab.

"Adalimumab biosimilars have the potential to improve access while lowering healthcare costs, but our findings show that the patient journey doesn't end with the initial switch," said Karen Gilbert Farrar, PhD, Senior Research Analyst at Truveta and lead author of the study. "Understanding which patients are more likely to switch back—and when those switch-backs occur—can help clinicians and health plans better support patients during biosimilar transitions and strengthen confidence in these therapies."

Researchers identified several factors associated with switching back to originator adalimumab. Older adults, women, and patients with ankylosing spondylitis were significantly more likely to return to the originator product. Patients living in rural areas were more likely to switch back quickly after initiating a biosimilar.

Adalimumab is one of the most widely used biologic therapies for autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. Biosimilars became available in the United States in 2023 and are expected to improve affordability and access while maintaining comparable safety and effectiveness to the reference product.

About the study

The retrospective cohort study used Truveta Data, a nationwide electronic health record dataset representing more than 130 million patients across the United States. Researchers evaluated biosimilar adoption and switch-back patterns among adults receiving originator adalimumab between February 2023 and August 2025.

The full study, Real-world switching and switch-back patterns among patients transitioning from adalimumab to biosimilars in the United States (February 2023 to August 2025), is available online in the Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy.

About Truveta

Truveta transforms healthcare into intelligence. Built with and owned by US health systems united by a mission of Saving Lives with Data, Truveta powers breakthrough discoveries, regulatory-grade evidence, and AI that improves patient care.

Truveta membership includes: Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.