JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is the Ultimate Summer Cultural Escape

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer heats up, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles invites locals and travelers alike to step inside a refreshing cultural oasis at Ovation Hollywood. Offering a masterfully curated blend of tranquil relaxation, culinary history, and interactive artistry, the premier West Coast cultural destination showcasing unique Japanese imports serves as the ultimate summer escape. This summer, visitors can dive deep into Japan’s rich heritage through the landmark new exhibition, “WASHOKU | Nature and Culture in Japanese Cuisine” alongside a revitalizing session in the ongoing Mindfulness Lounge, exclusive hands-on workshops, and seasonal artisanal retail therapy at the WAZA Shop.

Whether you are looking to beat the midday heat in a peaceful gallery setting, create your own unique masterwork in a weekend workshop, or simply slow down and re-center, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles provides an immersive, multi-sensory journey to Japan without ever leaving the city.

Here is a list of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles’ summer programming and events:

“WASHOKU | Nature and Culture in Japanese Cuisine” Exhibition

Dates: Now through Oct. 18, 2026

Time: (Mon. – Fri.) 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Sat. – Sun.) 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Gallery, Level 2

Fee: Free

This stunning, complimentary exhibition explores the profound philosophy, history, and seasonal wisdom of UNESCO-recognized traditional Japanese cuisine. Through hyper-realistic food models, multimedia installations, and historical replicas spanning 10,000 years, visitors can explore how Japan’s diverse geography shapes its world-renowned culinary identity. Developed in collaboration with Asahi Shimbun and the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo, the program marks the exhibition’s first presentation outside of Japan.

Manga 101 | Create Your Own Character

Date: Sun., July 5, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: $25 (incl. taxes, etc.)

As global passion for anime and manga continues to reshape storytelling worldwide, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is thrilled to welcome professional manga artist Kazuo Maekawa, famed for his work on the Ace Attorney series, for an exclusive hands-on workshop at JAPAN HOUSE. This rare interactive session offers fans and aspiring creators a unique opportunity to learn directly from a working master, providing professional insight into core techniques like character design, expressive facial storytelling, and panel composition. Beyond mastering the mechanics of pacing and emotional timing, participants will gain valuable context on the deep cultural roots of Japanese manga and its evolution alongside the global rise of modern animation.

Rooted in Rice | 3,000 Years of Japanese Culture, Landscape & Identity

Date: Tues., July 14, 2026

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Location: Online (Zoom)

Fee: Free

Join renowned rice researcher Dr. Yo-Ichiro Sato for a fascinating exploration of how rice has shaped Japan’s landscape, society, and food traditions for more than 3,000 years. Dr. Sato examines contemporary challenges facing rice cultivation, including declining rice farming, aging rural populations, and the difficulty of attracting younger generations to agriculture. These changes have implications not only for rural communities and landscapes but also for Japan's food culture, where rice is the essential ingredient in countless foods, from mochi (rice cakes) and senbei (rice crackers) to sake and vinegar, that form the foundation of washoku (traditional Japanese cuisine) and contribute to its remarkable diversity.

WAZA Shop: HAKUICHI Collection

Dates: Mon. – Sun.

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Shop, Level 2

Browse the curated WAZA Shop on Level 2, showcasing authentic, master-crafted Japanese ceramics, exquisite green teas, and unique design pieces perfect for summer gifting. Bring the elegance of washoku home with HAKUICHI Gold Leaf Artistry authentic tableware made in Japan, now available at the WAZA Shop. From beautifully balanced meals presented in handcrafted porcelain bowls to the calming ritual of sharing tea from an artisanal tea set, each piece brings a sense of beauty and intention to everyday dining. Guests can elevate their tables with finely crafted chopsticks, elegant porcelain cups, and a stunning three-tier jubako box – perfect for serving seasonal appetizers, sushi, or sweets in authentic Japanese style. Whether hosting friends or enjoying a peaceful meal at home, this exquisite Japanese tableware adds timeless beauty, harmony, and hospitality (omotenashi) to every summer occasion.

Mindfulness Lounge

Days: Select Mondays and Tuesdays

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: Free



Unwind and Re-Center: Escape the frantic summer crowds and chaotic city pace in the tranquil Mindfulness Lounge. This ongoing, dedicated space offers a peaceful sanctuary designed for quiet contemplation, mental clarity, and slow summer relaxation. Plus it is a cool place to escape the Southern California heat this summer!

Admission to the gallery, the library, and the Mindfulness Lounge at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is free. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.) and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Sat. – Sun.).

For more information, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles website and social channels: Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube and LinkedIn .

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is a place for new discoveries, offering experiences that showcase the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, the second floor features an exhibition gallery and WAZA Shop while the fifth floor offers a variety of programs and events at the multi-purpose hall (Salon), restaurant space, and the library.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com