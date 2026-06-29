Pocket Raises $11M from Accel and Others as Demand Surges for Its Personal AI Assistant Device

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Vision Engineering, Inc., the AI hardware company building Pocket, the dedicated device for capturing conversations, organizing insights, and helping people stay present, today announced $11 million in funding from Accel, Y Combinator, and other exceptional founders, CEOs, and operators, including Guillermo Rauch (Founder & CEO of Vercel), Mati Staniszewski (Co-Founder of ElevenLabs), and Kaz Nejatian (CEO of Opendoor; former COO of Shopify). The new funding will support hiring, especially across design and engineering, while enabling Pocket to explore new hardware form factors and continue expanding its product platform.

Pocket is emerging as one of the most exciting new companies in AI hardware. The company first gained traction after a concept video released in late 2024 generated thousands of pre-orders, and it went on to become the most-watched launch of the Y Combinator Winter 2026 cohort. Pocket officially launched in October 2025, shipping more than 10,000 devices to customers on launch day. Since then, the company has built strong demand among prosumers and enterprise customers including DoorDash, and continued rapid month-over-month growth, reaching 50%+ in several months. By March 2026, the company had reached a $27 million annualized revenue run rate and shipped over 35,000 devices.

“We started Pocket because we believe the best technology should help people be more present, not more distracted,” said Akshay Narisetti, CEO and co-founder of Pocket. “Pocket gives people a purpose-built way to capture what matters without pulling out a phone, interrupting the flow of a meeting, or losing the details that drive great work.”

Pocket is designed to turn conversations into action, automatically transforming meetings, calls, and discussions into concise summaries, speaker-attributed notes, draft follow-up emails, and trackable action items that help individuals and teams stay aligned and accountable. Built with security and privacy at its core, Pocket is HIPAA and SOC 2 compliant, uses end-to-end encryption, does not train AI models on customer data, and only records conversations when users explicitly choose to do so.

Cecilia Wang, Partner at Accel, said: “Pocket is helping define a new category of AI-native devices. The team has combined exceptional product vision with impressive execution, building something people love and use every day. We're looking forward to supporting the team as they scale, reach millions more users, and help shape the future of AI hardware.”

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Images of Pocket team, product and logos

About Pocket

Pocket is an AI hardware company building a dedicated device for memory, recall, and post-conversation workflows. The company helps users capture meetings, generate summaries and follow-ups, and stay fully present while their most important conversations are preserved. Pocket serves individuals and teams across a range of professional use cases. Learn more at Learn more at heypocket.com .

Contact:

pocket@nectarpr.com