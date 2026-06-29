Moment Factory Brings Three Distinct Immersive Experiences to the New National Geographic Museum of Exploration

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global entertainment studio Moment Factory and international nonprofit National Geographic Society debuted the results of a multi-year collaboration at the National Geographic Museum of Exploration on June 26. Representing the most significant campus expansion in The Society's history, the new museum features a series of Moment Factory experiences spanning a nightly outdoor experience, Wonders of Our World: Ocean ; an interactive education hub, Geoverse ; and a new touring exhibition, Photo Ark: Animals of Earth .

Partnering to realize the Society’s vision for a public destination that awakens the explorer in every visitor, the studio ensured each of these experiences reflects and advances the nonprofit’s commitment to science, innovation, education, and storytelling that drives positive change.



“Moment Factory has continually shown the utmost respect and care for our history and mission, while finding creative new ways to bring the work of our Explorers to life. Whether plunging audiences into oceanic depths or inviting them into desert landscapes, they’ve succeeded in channeling the wonder that our Explorers encounter in the field into a series of impactful experiences that inspire awe and appreciation for our world and those working to protect it,” said Emily Dunham, Chief Campus & Experiences Officer at the National Geographic Society.



WONDERS OF OUR WORLD: OCEAN, AN INNOVATIVE OUTDOOR EXPERIENCE EXTENDING EXPLORATION AFTER DARK



The Society enlisted Moment Factory to transform the museum’s Courtyard with an immersive, ocean-themed experience that carries the museum’s wonder into the evening. Drawing on its expertise in grand nighttime spectacles, the studio created Wonders of Our World: Ocean, a 360-degree orchestration of video projections, dynamic lighting, spatialized sound, and a bold orchestral score that envelops audiences in the ocean’s raw power, mysterious depths, and remarkable biodiversity.



The 17-minute experience features footage captured by National Geographic Explorers layered with custom visual effects that artfully extend its textures, colors, and movements. The approach allows for fluid transitions and heightened emotional impact while ensuring the integrity of the original footage remains intact, demonstrating how an institution's pre-existing assets can be creatively — and respectfully — reimagined for new audiences.



Moment Factory worked closely with the museum’s architects to turn the building’s facade into a floor-to-ceiling projection surface with the large-scale use of smart-glass technology. Paired with an interior screen and floor projections, the setup creates an innovative multi-layered megacanvas for some of the show's most astonishing illusions.

GEOVERSE: AN INTERACTIVE LEARNING SPACE FOR YOUNG EXPLORERS



As part of the National Geographic Learning Launchpad, the museum’s dedicated hub for hands-on education, Moment Factory developed the Geoverse, a flexible, feature-rich space equipped with a 270-degree projection surface, an interactive floor, and spatialized audio.

The Geoverse opened to the public with two unique experiences designed to transport audiences of different ages into diverse landscapes to engage in geographic inquiry. “Geography in Action” is a seven-minute immersive show designed to bring students into the field alongside National Geographic Explorers tackling real-world issues. “A Day in the Desert” is an interactive experience inviting children to explore the plant and animal life of Australia’s Great Victoria Desert through curiosity-led gameplay.



In line with the institution’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, Moment Factory conducted user-experience testing with target age groups, implemented bilingual closed captioning, and integrated an American Sign Language (ASL) video guide.



PHOTO ARK: ANIMALS OF EARTH, AN IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION BUILT FOR GLOBAL TOURING AND CONSERVATION



The Museum of Exploration inaugurated its Exhibition Gallery with Photo Ark: Animals of Earth, an immersive multi-room touring exhibition marking 20 years of National Geographic Explorer Joel Sartore’s ongoing mission to document every species in human care. Marking its world premiere at the museum, the experience developed by Moment Factory features more than 1,000 of Photo Ark’s striking portraits in immersive formats designed to inspire viewers to help protect at-risk species from extinction.

“To me, Animals of Earth is more than an exhibition — it’s an opportunity to use this groundbreaking interactive technology to bring visitors face to face with all of the wonderful species that I have had the pleasure to photograph from around the globe. The extensive collection of multimedia in this exhibit also serves as a testament to the species diversity on our planet that we must work together to protect,” said Joel Sartore, National Geographic Explorer and founder of the Photo Ark.



IN SUPPORT OF NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC SOCIETY’S VISION & MISSION



Moment Factory’s creative and technical range is on full display at the Museum of Exploration, where it worked closely to ensure each experience met the educational goals and rigorous standards for scientific accuracy put forth by the museum.



“It is a privilege to partner with the National Geographic Society, whose trust in our innovation and creativity empowers us to push the boundaries of immersive storytelling to illuminate the wonder of our world. At Moment Factory, we share this mission by creating collective experiences that spark curiosity and inspire new generations to learn, connect, and explore our planet,” said Marc-André Baril, Global Executive Director at Moment Factory.



Building on recent collaborations at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream , and Mandai Wildlife Reserve , this latest milestone at the National Geographic Museum of Exploration solidifies Moment Factory’s reputation as a trusted partner and creative force at a time when cultural and educational institutions are seeking new ways to resonate with the audiences of today.

About Moment Factory

Moment Factory is a global entertainment studio pioneering new forms of collective experiences. For 25 years, its multidisciplinary team has worked at the forefront of creativity and technology to inspire wonder and real-world connection. Combining expertise in immersive storytelling, interactive and game design, multimedia scenography, music, lighting, and special effects, the studio has delivered over 600 projects worldwide. Headquartered in Montreal, with offices in Paris, Tokyo, New York, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh, Moment Factory is actively shaping unforgettable destinations of tomorrow.

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