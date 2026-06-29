As Debt Collection Lawsuits Exceed 4.7 Million Cases and Continue Rising, Relief Introduces New Violation Monitoring and Legal Response Filing Tool

MIAMI, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relief, the consumer app that helps consumers manage debt collections and take action directly with creditors, today introduced new Violation Monitoring and Legal Response tools designed to help consumers better navigate collection activity and respond to qualifying debt collection matters.

The update comes as debt collection lawsuits continue to rise across the United States.

According to recent analysis published by The Pew Charitable Trusts, debt collection lawsuits have increased following pandemic-era slowdowns and in many areas have returned to or exceeded pre-pandemic levels. Researchers estimate up to 4.7 million debt collection cases were filed in 2022, with filings continuing to increase in recent years.

Consumer advocates and court researchers have also found that a significant share of debt collection lawsuits result in default judgments when consumers do not respond, limiting available options and potentially resulting in judgments being entered without the case being contested.

Relief’s new features are designed to help consumers better understand available response pathways and organize next steps in one place.

Violation Monitoring

Track collection activity and maintain communication records

Surface patterns that may warrant further review

Monitor interactions for potential collection-related concerns

Access educational resources and guidance through the AI Debt Advisor





Legal Response Tools

Generate AI-assisted response drafts for qualifying debt collection matters

Access attorney-prepared response options for certain situations

Explore legal support options through independent attorneys where available

Organize documents and better understand timelines and next steps





The new features expand Relief’s broader collection management platform, which also includes debt reduction requests, collection communication tools, account monitoring, and educational support resources.

“Collections can escalate quickly and consumers are often left trying to figure out both what their rights are and what actions they can take,” said Jason Saltzman, CEO and Co-Founder of Relief.

“These updates were built to help people better understand their options earlier and take action with more visibility into the process.”

Where appropriate, Relief may help connect members with independent attorneys to review collection-related concerns and available response options. In some situations, consumers may have legal rights that include monetary recovery if a collector is found to have violated applicable consumer protection laws. Relief’s tools are designed to help members identify, organize, and document activity that may warrant further review.

“For most consumers, the hardest part is not knowing where to start,” said Ram Berrouet, COO and Co-Founder of Relief.

“We wanted to build tools that help consumers move faster from uncertainty to action and make collections easier to navigate.” said Bryan Okeke, CTO and Co-Founder of Relief.

Notes and Sources

Figures cited are based on publicly available reports and research.

The Pew Charitable Trusts — Debt Collection Litigation Research

Consumer debt litigation and court filing trend analysis

About Relief

Relief is a technology platform built for consumers navigating past-due debt. The company combines debt management tools, AI-powered guidance, creditor communication, consumer-rights protections, and legal support resources into a single experience designed to help Americans regain control of their financial lives. For more information, visit relief.app.

Media Contact

Samantha Intagliata

Marketing Director, Relief

marketing@relief.app

Legal Disclaimer

Relief is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Legal services, where available, are provided by independent attorneys. Any attorney-client relationship exists solely between the member and the independent attorney for a specific matter. Availability varies by matter and jurisdiction. Results vary and are not guaranteed.

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