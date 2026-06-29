Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney Spotlights the CHITA Vinca Recliner with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, the demand for furniture that truly supports everyday life has never been greater. Whether working long hours at a home desk, soothing a newborn in the middle of the night, or unwinding after a demanding day, comfort and functionality are no longer luxuries — they’re necessities. CHITA Living is bringing that idea to life with the Vinca Recliner, a thoughtfully designed chair made for modern routines, real comfort, and everyday flexibility.

Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney teamed up with CHITA Living to answer some of the most important questions about how the right seating can make a real difference — at work, in the nursery, and everywhere in between:

For people working from home and sitting for long hours, what should they be thinking about when it comes to comfort and support?

Working from home has become the norm for so many people, but a lot of us are still using chairs that were never designed for full workdays. We’re sitting longer, moving less, and feeling it in our necks and backs. That is where supportive, adaptable seating can make a real difference. The CHITA Vinca Recliner features a triple-motor system that allows you to adjust the headrest, backrest, and lumbar support independently. Instead of being locked into one position, people can customize their comfort throughout the day — whether they are answering emails, taking a break between meetings, or shifting into a more relaxed posture after work.

What makes the Vinca Recliner a good fit for parents, especially those caring for newborns?

New parents spend hours feeding, rocking, and soothing — often late at night — and that repetitive motion can take a real toll on your arms, shoulders, and lower back. The Vinca Recliner was thoughtfully designed for those moments. Its flared armrests provide better support while nursing or holding your baby, helping reduce arm fatigue over long stretches. The chair also glides and swivels smoothly and quietly, so you won’t disturb a sleeping infant. And it’s GREENGUARD Gold certified, meaning it’s been tested for low chemical emissions — giving parents added peace of mind about nursery air quality.

Beyond work and parenting, how does the Vinca Recliner fit into everyday home life?

Today’s furniture really needs to multitask. Whether you’re binge-watching, gaming, scrolling, or just relaxing after a long day, comfort makes a real difference. The Vinca Recliner offers up to 135 degrees of reclining with adjustable head and lumbar support so you can fully unwind. It also includes built-in USB and Type-C charging ports and convenient side storage pockets to keep your essentials within reach — bringing comfort and convenience together in one versatile chair.

Where can people go to learn more and get the Vinca Recliner?

To learn more about the CHITA Vinca Recliner, visit chitaliving.com and search “VINCA.” For a limited time, shoppers can also take advantage of an extra 18% off with the July 4th Exclusive Discount.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of CHITA Living

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/114ba4fd-136f-4faf-b262-73b9af9338a5