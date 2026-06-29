The Planet Group Appoints Carl Williams as Global Head of Delivery

WESTLAKE, Ohio, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Planet Group (TPG), a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and a leading global provider of strategic staffing, advisory, and consulting solutions, today announced the appointment of Carl Williams as Global Head of Delivery. In this newly expanded leadership role, Williams will unify recruitment and delivery under a single operational structure for TPG’s staffing business. Additionally, he will focus on scaling best practices, accelerating recruitment technology adoption, strengthening training programs and onboarding initiatives, and implementing data-driven processes.

The appointment comes as The Planet Group continues investing in the technology, automation, and AI capabilities that support its sales and recruiting teams. By aligning recruitment and delivery practices across staffing divisions, the company aims to make it easier for recruiters to leverage shared tools and processes, reduce administrative friction, and deliver faster, more consistent service to clients and candidates.

Williams brings more than 20 years of talent and staffing solutions experience to the role and has held multiple leadership positions throughout his tenure with The Planet Group. He has led recruitment teams across enterprise applications, ERP, core IT, creative and digital marketing, and has supported the organization through periods of growth, integration, and operational change. Before joining The Planet Group, Williams served in the United States Marine Corps, where he developed a leadership approach rooted in teamwork, accountability and mission execution.

“The recruiting environment we’re in today is a lot different than what it was a decade ago. It’s more than filling positions, it requires being a true, strategic partner,” said Williams. “I’m excited to help The Planet Group’s staffing business optimize how recruitment teams operate, sharing best practices, and leveraging the tools, training, and processes that help them work efficiently, build trust, and deliver an exceptional experience for clients and candidates.”

ABOUT THE PLANET GROUP

The Planet Group is a global professional staffing, advisory, and consulting firm operating at the intersection of talent and transformation. By combining a solutions-first approach with the right talent, The Planet Group executes tailored strategies that enhance organizational agility and drive measurable results.

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US, The Planet Group builds high-impact teams by aligning the right talent with the right opportunities in technology, engineering, accounting & finance, digital marketing, and manufacturing.

To learn more, visit theplanetgroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Crystal Woody

Director of Marketing & Communications

crystal.woody@theplanetgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80a005e8-fd64-4583-9e4f-e2ce132ed16e