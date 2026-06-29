DQ Canada Serves Up a Global Lineup of New Blizzard Treats and a $10 Meal Deal

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DQ® Canada is kicking off the season with a lineup that’s ready to score, introducing three new globally inspired Blizzard® Treats alongside a value-packed offer that delivers both flavour and satisfaction.

The NEW Blizzard Cup Lineup brings a world of flavour to fans with bold creations, while the $10 Blizzard Treat Meal Deal offers a complete meal at an unbeatable price point for a limited time.

“At DQ Canada, we know Canadians are looking for both great value and exciting flavour experiences while they’re cheering on their favourite team,” said Candida Ness, Vice President of Marketing for DQ Canada. “With our $10 Blizzard Treat Meal Deal, we’re delivering a complete, satisfying meal at an accessible price point, while our new globally inspired Blizzard Treats invite fans to explore bold, craveable flavours. Together, it’s an easy and delicious way for Canadians to treat themselves during this exciting time.”





$10 Blizzard Meal Deal



Game days call for fuel with friends, which is why, starting June 29 for a limited time, DQ Canada is serving up the $10 Blizzard Treat Meal Deal. DQ and soccer fans alike can enjoy a full-size Original Cheeseburger, regular fries, a 21oz drink and a Mini Blizzard Treat, all for just $10. As an added convenience, fans can get this deal delivered directly through the DQ App. No matter how your team performs, this satisfying lineup is sure to feel like a win.

The Blizzard Cup Lineup

DQ® Rewards Members can also get in on the action with the chance to Win a Dream Vacation, turning every Blizzard Treat purchase into an opportunity to score. With a purchase from the Blizzard Cup Lineup, members can earn sweepstakes entries for a chance to win a trip for two, giving Canadians even more reason to try the new Blizzard Treat flavours. Contest entry and eligibility details can be found here. Fans can stay tuned for upcoming menu items, deals and promotions by downloading the DQ Mobile App and signing up for a DQ® Rewards account.

The NEW globally inspired Blizzard® Treats transport tastebuds with bold, craveable flavours:

NEW! Strawberry Mango Mochi Flavoured Blizzard® Treat – Mango-flavoured mochi pieces and strawberry topping blended with DQ’s world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® perfection



– Mango-flavoured mochi pieces and strawberry topping blended with DQ’s world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® perfection NEW! BISCOFF® Cookie Blizzard® Treat – Crunchy, caramelized Biscoff® cookies blended with DQ’s world-famous soft serve



– Crunchy, caramelized Biscoff® cookies blended with DQ’s world-famous soft serve NEW! Mexican-style Hot Cocoa Blizzard® Treat made with ABUELITA™ – Rich chocolate, marshmallows and cocoa fudge blended for a decadent twist









The Blizzard Cup Lineup and $10 Blizzard Meal Deal are available for a limited time at participating DQ locations across Canada.



Facebook - @DQCanada

Instagram - @DQCanada

TikTok - @DQCanada

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen, Inc. (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses, and services a system of more than 7,800 DQ restaurants in more than 20 countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

Contact info:

Halli Gallo, consultant

halli.gallo@mediaprofile.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2d8df1e-47fb-430e-a28b-e40fd5ad9d52

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10ad7327-0156-4deb-a1c5-312b8ff2a606