Vasion and Carahsoft Announce Vasion’s Achievement of FedRAMP® High Authorization

ST. GEORGE, Utah and RESTON, Va., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasion ®, a leader in serverless printing and Intelligent Print Automation, and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Vasion's Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program ( FedRAMP® ) High-authorized print automation solution is available to Federal agencies through Carahsoft's established Government procurement channels.

"For too long, Federal agencies have been forced to accept print as a solved problem or an afterthought. It is neither," said Bob Pritchard, Chief Revenue Officer at Vasion. "This FedRAMP High ATO means agencies operating at the highest security levels can now use print as an entry point into digital transformation. That is a fundamentally different conversation, and we are ready to have it."

FedRAMP High Authorization delivers more than 421 pre-verified security controls that Federal agencies can inherit, accelerating months of independent security reviews and addressing a critical gap in Zero Trust architectures, where print servers have created persistent attack vectors.

Carahsoft serves as a Public Sector distributor for Vasion, making the intelligent print automation platform available to Government agencies through Carahsoft's reseller partners and contract vehicles. The High authorization is FedRAMP’s most rigorous cloud security standard, validating Vasion’s cloud-native solution for agencies with strict data protection requirements. This achievement eases the compliance burden from procurement and expands access to Federal markets. Vasion completed the authorization process with sponsorship from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), underscoring the strategic importance of intelligent print capabilities for Federal cloud-based operations.

For technology partners and resellers serving Federal and highly regulated markets, the Vasion FedRAMP High authorization reduces the largest barrier to entry for Federal-grade security compliance. The security assessments, risk frameworks and continuous monitoring required for Federal compliance are built in, simplifying adoption for partners and their customers.

The FedRAMP High authorization enables Federal agencies to quickly deploy Vasion for serverless, secure, critical print operations across high-impact environments. The Vasion architecture is cloud-native, multi-tenant and fully immutable, positioning it as one of the few print and document automation solutions designed for the Federal market, rather than adapted from on-premise legacy systems. For partners, that distinction matters most where it's hardest to compete: in an agency environment where most organizations are still anchored to legacy print infrastructure without a clear path to modernization.

Vasion Intelligent Print Automation eliminates legacy print servers, consolidates end user and critical print environments and automates physical to digital document workflows. In addition to its FedRAMP High authorization, Vasion, recognized for pioneering serverless, direct IP printing as PrinterLogic, holds ISO 42001 and ISO 27001 certifications, a SOC 2 Type II report, advanced encryption and comprehensive audit trails aligned with Federal security and compliance requirements.

"Vasion’s FedRAMP High Authorization achievement marks a significant milestone," said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “The authorization empowers agencies with secure, compliant document automation and print management solutions. Carahsoft and our reseller partners are pleased to work with Vasion to bring its FedRAMP-authorized solutions to Public Sector agencies.”

Vasion solutions are available through Carahsoft's ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Vasion@carahsoft.com . Learn more about Vasion’s solutions here .

Technology partners and resellers interested in bringing Vasion's FedRAMP High Authorized solution to Federal and regulated industry customers are encouraged to explore Vasion's partner program . To see the solution in action, request a demo here.

About Vasion

Vasion is an Intelligent Print Automation company making digital transformation attainable for all by eliminating print servers, consolidating print environments, digitizing and automating workflows. We're redefining modern output management with one of the world's most advanced and secure cloud-native platforms, turning what's been IT's longest-standing headache, print, into a strategic advantage. More than 13,500 global customers, including hundreds of the world's leading enterprises, trust PrinterLogic, PrinterLogic Output, and Vasion Automate to modernize, secure, and unlock AI-ready environments. With Vasion, digital transformation works for everyone. Learn more at www.vasion.com .

Contact

Nadia Romero

Sr. Manager of PR and Corporate Communications

nadia.romero@vasion.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .