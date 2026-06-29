Cerby’s Growth Accelerates as Enterprises Move to Secure Disconnected Applications at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerby , the identity automation platform purpose-built to secure disconnected applications, today reported 130% year-over-year ARR growth along with accelerating customer adoption, major product milestones, ecosystem expansion, and continued growth across North America, EMEA, and Latin America.

This momentum is fueled by growing demand for a better way to secure and manage disconnected applications, which are often critical business systems that remain beyond the reach of traditional identity security tools. As organizations work to close this long-standing gap, Cerby has tripled its number of six-figure customer accounts, significantly increased the average selling price, and added leading enterprises and high-growth software companies, including monday.com, to its customer base . The company also reported 130% net revenue retention, reflecting continued expansion within its existing customer base and strong customer satisfaction.

“The market has reached a tipping point. Organizations now recognize that unmanaged enterprise applications represent one of the largest remaining gaps in identity security,” said Belsasar Lepe, co-founder and CEO of Cerby. “Our growth reflects both the urgency of that challenge and the demand for a modern approach that brings these applications under centralized control and operational oversight.”

Expanding Leadership to Capture the Identity Services Opportunity

To support its next phase of growth and deepen its position within the growing identity services market, Cerby has strengthened its executive leadership team with several strategic appointments. The company recently named Ernie Tkac as chief revenue officer, Manny Ataebi as chief marketing officer, and Matt McCawley as vice president of business development and partnerships.

These additions bring decades of experience scaling category-defining security and enterprise software companies and will help drive Cerby’s continued expansion across customers, partners, and global markets.

Product Innovation Brings Identity Controls to Previously Unmanageable Applications

Over the past year, Cerby delivered several major platform enhancements designed to help organizations extend identity controls to applications traditionally considered impossible to govern.

Key innovations include:

On-premises deployment capabilities to support organizations with stringent security, compliance, and data residency requirements.

A new Lifecycle Management (LCM) framework that simplifies integration with leading identity governance platforms, including SailPoint, Oracle Identity Governance (OIG), and Lumos.

(LCM) framework that simplifies integration with leading identity governance platforms, including SailPoint, Oracle Identity Governance (OIG), and Lumos. New automation workflows, including automatic MFA onboarding, to help organizations strengthen security controls while reducing administrative burden.

An early preview of Cerby’s Open Connector Framework, enabling broader extensibility and accelerating support for additional disconnected applications.





As adoption has increased, Cerby’s automation platform has scaled dramatically, growing from thousands of automated actions per month to millions, helping customers reduce manual work while improving security outcomes.

Building Momentum Across Global Markets and the Partner Ecosystem

Cerby continued to expand its international footprint throughout the year, achieving strong growth across EMEA and Canada while maintaining momentum throughout Latin America.

To support growing demand from channel partners, Cerby launched the Vanguard Partner Program, featuring an enhanced stackable discount model, demo workspaces, market development funds (MDF), and additional resources designed to accelerate partner success.

The company is on track to add approximately 20 new signed partners during the first half of the year across the United States, Canada, EMEA, and Latin America, while continuing to enable and support existing partners in APAC.

Backed by more than $82 million in funding, including its 2025 Series B round , Cerby remains focused on helping enterprises extend modern identity security, governance, and automation to every application employees use.

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About Cerby

Cerby is the identity automation platform purpose-built to extend identity controls to disconnected applications, including those that do not support standards such as SAML, OIDC, or SCIM. It enables organizations to enforce credential management, MFA, provisioning, and governance across applications that traditional identity systems cannot reach, while integrating with existing IdP and IGA platforms. By closing gaps in identity coverage and automation, Cerby helps organizations reduce manual access management, strengthen security controls, and improve audit readiness across their entire application environment. For more information, visit cerby.com .