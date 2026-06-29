Todd Mezrah Announces the Launch of His Second Book, Follow-Up Freak

TAMPA, Fla., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todd Mezrah, CEO of Mezrah Consulting and mapbenefits®, announces the release of his second book, Follow-Up Freak: How High-Performers Build Trust, Create Opportunity, and Win More Business, now available on Amazon.

Following the success of his first book, The Business Athlete, Mezrah expands on one of the core disciplines that has shaped his career: intentional follow-up. In Follow-Up Freak, Mezrah introduces the mindset, method, and daily habits behind what he calls “FUFing” - following up with precision, purpose, and persistence.

Designed for professionals, entrepreneurs, sales leaders, executives, and teams, the book offers practical strategies, real-world stories, and actionable principles for becoming more reliable, memorable, and effective in business and life. Mezrah shows readers how follow-up can become more than a task. It can become a competitive advantage.

“In business and in life, the fortune is in the follow-up,” said Mezrah. “Success is often created after the meeting, conversation, and first opportunity. The people who follow up with consistency, care, and discipline are the people who stand out.”

Inside Follow-Up Freak, readers will learn how to build trust faster, eliminate excuses, create stronger outreach systems, anticipate needs, and turn follow-up into a long-term habit that drives stronger relationships and bigger wins.

Mezrah is nationally recognized for his work in executive benefits and is the CEO of Mezrah Consulting, a national executive benefits consulting firm, and mapbenefits®, a cloud-based SaaS fintech company focused on the nonqualified planning space. He is also a frequent speaker, entrepreneur, and author of The Business Athlete.

Follow-Up Freak is available now on Amazon: [Order Your Copy Today].

About Todd Mezrah

Todd Mezrah is the CEO of Mezrah Consulting and mapbenefits®, a SaaS fintech company. A nationally recognized executive benefits expert, Todd is also an entrepreneur, speaker, and author. He lives in Tampa, Florida, with his wife, Shari, and has two adult children, Max and Sammy.

Media Contact

Dayna Laureano

Mezrah Consulting

dlaureano@mezrahconsulting.com

813-367-1111

toddmezrah.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f94c6f6-4786-4390-8416-d2327d3705d5