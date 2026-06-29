EarthCamTV 3 Brings the World’s Most Compelling Live Views to the Screen

Upper Saddle River, NJ, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam today premiered EarthCamTV 3, the latest generation of its popular smart TV app. Launching on National Camera Day, the new release invites viewers to enjoy a continuously changing journey through the world’s most interesting live destinations.

EarthCamTV's curated video streams now adapt in real time to highlight the most interesting moments happening across EarthCam's live global camera network. EarthCam’s new Cinematic Visual Intelligence continuously identifies noteworthy moments such as wildlife activity, extreme weather, dramatic sunsets and other special events worth watching. These live views are automatically added to EarthCamTV's broadcast stream, giving viewers a constantly evolving journey through the world's most compelling sights and experiences.

“Something remarkable is always happening somewhere across our network,” said Brian Cury, CEO and founder of EarthCam. “For 30 years, we’ve brought the world closer through the art of live-streaming cameras. EarthCamTV 3 is the best way for viewers to explore and enjoy all the unique destinations EarthCam has to offer.”

Viewers can also design their own personalized watchlists of their favorite destinations, select custom music soundtracks, incorporate YouTube live-streaming content and even add their own live camera through the My EarthCam network.

EarthCam has committed to donating 250 live cameras and hosting services across the U.S. as part of its partnership with America250, the national nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the celebration and commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary. The partnership is expanding public access to iconic American destinations through a growing network of live cameras, allowing people around the world to experience the U.S.A. in real time. EarthCam is inviting destinations across the United States to apply for complimentary equipment to share high-quality live views throughout America’s 250th anniversary year.

EarthCamTV features thousands of destinations, from iconic landmarks to beaches, resorts, and the wonderfully unique and bizarre. Existing EarthCamTV 2 users will receive EarthCamTV 3 as a complimentary upgrade.

EarthCamTV 3 is now available for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. To learn more, visit EarthCamTV.com/apps and EarthCam.com/america250.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam® is the global leader in providing live camera technology, content and services. Founded in 1996, the Webby Award-winning company hosts many highly trafficked tourism cameras, with views of popular locations and landmarks such as Times Square, the World Trade Center, the Statue of Liberty, Miami Beach, Bourbon Street, Temple Bar in Dublin, Jerusalem's Western Wall, the CN Tower and the Abbey Road Crossing in London.

EarthCam's live content is relied upon daily by more than 1,700 television broadcasters worldwide. In 2025 alone, EarthCam was featured in more than 30,000 news stories, generating over $1 billion in earned media value.

To experience more of EarthCam, visit EarthCam.com or download the Webcams app at EarthCam.com/mobile.

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