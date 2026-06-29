Cloudastructure Selected for Multi-Phase AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding Rollout Across Arizona Multifamily Communities

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSAI), a provider of AI-powered surveillance, remote monitoring, and cloud-based security analytics, today announced it has been selected by a leading multifamily development group to deploy its AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding platform across two communities currently undergoing rehabilitation in the greater Arizona market.

The deployment represents the first properties within the developer’s portfolio to implement Cloudastructure’s full security platform from the outset of occupancy and establishes a framework for potential expansion across a growing portfolio spanning Arizona, Texas, California, and Hawaii. The relationship reflects a broader trend across multifamily housing, where operators are increasingly seeking to standardize technology infrastructure across geographically distributed portfolios. Cloudastructure believes AI-powered security is evolving from a site-level expense into a core operational platform that supports resident satisfaction, property performance, and long-term asset value.

Both communities are existing multifamily properties being repositioned for new ownership, a growing segment of the housing market where operators are increasingly focused on improving resident experience, operational efficiency, and long-term asset performance. According to the National Apartment Association’s 2024 State of Tenant Safety & Satisfaction report, 69% of renters rank safety as their most important amenity, while 70% indicate they would pay more to live in a safer community.

Chief Revenue Officer Lauren O’Brien commented, “What makes this relationship significant is not simply the deployment of two communities, but the decision to establish a security platform that can scale across an entire portfolio. Multifamily operators are increasingly looking for technology infrastructure that can be deployed consistently across multiple properties, and we believe AI-powered security is becoming one of those foundational systems.”

“As owners reposition assets and compete for residents, security is increasingly influencing leasing performance, resident retention, and property reputation,” O’Brien continued. “The National Apartment Association’s research makes it clear that safety is now one of the most important factors in where people choose to live. We believe the industry is beginning to recognize that modern security infrastructure is not just a cost center, but an operational investment that supports both resident experience and long-term property performance.”

The developer selected Cloudastructure based on the platform’s flexibility, cost efficiency, and ability to integrate with existing infrastructure. Its camera-agnostic architecture is compatible with approximately 99% of commercial-grade IP cameras, allowing owners to modernize security without replacing existing hardware, while its combination of AI-powered surveillance and live remote guarding helps identify, verify, and deter threats in real time.

The Arizona deployment is expected to serve as a foundation for broader adoption across the developer’s portfolio. As operators increasingly seek standardized technology systems across multiple communities, Cloudastructure believes AI-powered security is becoming an essential component of institutional multifamily operations. The Company currently maintains a customer retention rate of approximately 99%, reflecting strong customer satisfaction and growing adoption across the sector.

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Media Contact

Kathleen Hannon, Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Cloudastructure@KCSA.com