New Video Series “Ahead of Alzheimer’s” Launches Focused on a Renewed Look at Early Alzheimer’s Detection and Preventive Brain Health Care

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new video series focused on making brain health and Alzheimer’s detection a standard part of preventive care launches today on YouTube and Substack . Ahead of Alzheimer's: A New Window of Hope , a project of Rebuild Medicine , is hosted by Emily Kaplan , co-founder and CEO of the Broken Science Initiative and MetFix, and a former ABC News journalist. The series debuts amid growing momentum for early detection and intervention among advocates, researchers, lawmakers, healthcare providers, and public health leaders.

The series features conversations with patients, caregivers, clinicians, researchers, and policymakers exploring early detection, diagnosis, intervention, and the policy reforms shaping the future of Alzheimer’s care.





Ahead of Alzheimer’s host Emily Kaplan behind the scenes during production of the series

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has called for standardized early Alzheimer's screening and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz has advocated for early diagnosis awareness.

“For decades, the U.S. healthcare system has prioritized heart health and cancer while overlooking the brain, even though Alzheimer’s disease affects nearly 20 million Americans,” said Emily Kaplan, host of Ahead of Alzheimer's. “The science is clear: the changes that lead to Alzheimer’s begin years before symptoms appear. Earlier detection gives individuals and families the opportunity to make lifestyle changes and plan for the future. We need to bring the same urgency and preventive focus to brain health that we have long applied to heart disease and cancer.”

Most recently, ABC News anchor Bill Ritter announced on air that he had been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer's disease. He shared that the early detection has allowed him to scale back his work responsibilities and access treatments that help slow the progression of symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , an early and accurate diagnosis also gives individuals and their families more time to consider financial planning, participation in clinical trials, and advance care directives.

Alzheimer’s disease remains one of the most urgent and costly public health challenges in the United States, with millions of Americans affected and an estimated $409 billion in annual costs related to care and caregiving.

Content Series Available at Launch

Ahead of Alzheimer’s launches with eight original episodes that examine the many dimensions of Alzheimer’s disease, highlighting both the challenges it presents and the scientific breakthroughs shaping its future.

Episode 1: Dr. Brent Beasley, a retired physician living with Alzheimer’s, shares his personal journey from diagnosis and treatment to advocacy, highlighting the importance of early detection, specialized detection, and support from loved ones.

Episode 2: Dr. Jeff Burns, neurologist and Co-Director of the Kansas University Alzheimer’s Disease Center, explores the importance of early Alzheimer’s detection, the role of healthcare systems and policy, and the need for stronger support for patients and families following diagnosis.

Episode 3: Michelle Branham, Secretary of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and former Vice President of Public Policy for the Alzheimer’s Association, discusses how early detection, improved diagnostics, caregiver support, and expanded access to care can help families make informed decisions and navigate Alzheimer’s with greater options and hope.

Episode 4: Colonel (Ret.) Robert R. Redfield, MD, former Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shares how lessons from past public health efforts demonstrate the impact of early diagnosis and why expanding Alzheimer’s detection, treatment access, and coverage is critical to improving outcomes.

Episode 5: Phil Coticelli, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Policy Working Group and Co-Founder of Rebuild Medicine, discusses how federal policy, diagnostic innovation, and expanded access to care can accelerate progress in early detection and transform the future of Alzheimer’s care.

Episode 6: John Showalter, MD, and Grace Showalter, RN, Co-Founders of Mindful Integrative Medicine, share how their specialized dementia primary care clinic is using early detection, innovative care models, and practical support systems to improve outcomes for patients and caregivers.

Episode 7: Louise Fisher, caregiver for her husband living with Alzheimer’s, shares her family’s experience and how early diagnosis created opportunities for planning, caregiving, research participation, and meaningful moments while preserving Alan’s dignity.

Episode 8: Angela Kellman, caregiver for her mother living with Alzheimer's, shares her experience at the intersection of genetics, early detection, and proactive health management, highlighting how personalized health data and timely diagnosis can influence the future of Alzheimer’s and chronic disease care.

About Ahead of Alzheimer’s

Ahead of Alzheimer’s: A New Window of Hope is a Rebuild Medicine show that brings together patients, families, caregivers, clinicians, researchers, policymakers, and thought leaders to explore the science and stories shaping the future of Alzheimer’s. Through conversations focused on hope and action, the show highlights how advances in early detection, brain health, treatment, research, and public policy can transform the way we understand and address the disease. By highlighting the people driving progress, Ahead of Alzheimer’s aims to advance the national conversation and inspire a future where earlier awareness and intervention improve outcomes for patients and families.

Stay up to date on new episode releases by subscribing to our YouTube channel and Substack for updates delivered straight to your inbox. Follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok , and visit our website at https://aheadofalzheimers.org/ to learn more.

About Emily Kaplan

Emily Kaplan is an expert in strategy and communication. As the CEO and Co-founder of The Broken Science Initiative and MetFix, she has built a platform to educate people on systemic failings in modern science, focusing on health while offering an alternative, accessible approach based on clinically significant outcomes. In its first year, MetFix has more than 130 locations, advanced educational offerings for coaches, doctors and patients, and is regularly seeing chronic disease reversals. Kaplan is the principal and founder of The Kleio Group, a boutique powerhouse strategic consulting firm that advises executives, politicians, celebrities and industry leaders on how to effectively accomplish their objectives, manage crises and avert problems before they manifest. She has written for national newspapers and magazines and produced for ABC News’ 20/20, Primetime and Good Morning America. She is the author of two business advice books published by HarperCollins Leadership. Emily studied Advanced Negotiation and Mediation at Harvard Law School. She has a Master of Science from Northwestern University and received a BA in history and psychology from Smith College.

To learn more and stay up to date on her work, follow her on Instagram , X , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Ahead of Alzheimer's – AoA@nahigianstrategies.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/399bb0db-29af-4200-a086-8c074a9b95e1