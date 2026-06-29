Momentum and Fanatics Join Forces to Build a New Powerhouse in Regional Regulated Commercial Gaming

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Group ("Momentum"), a leading UAE-based commercial gaming and entertainment company, today announced the formation of a strategic joint venture with Fanatics. All of Momentum’s existing UAE commercial gaming licenses and operations will form part of this joint venture; combining Momentum's regional expertise, regulatory standing, and proven operational depth with Fanatics’ product knowledge, technology, and speed-to-scale capability.

The joint venture will operate and grow the commercial gaming activities currently licensed to Momentum in the UAE including lottery, iGaming, sportsbook, and content websites with a focus on customer experience, technology, and sustainable long-term growth. The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has approved the change in control of Momentum’s existing licensed entities. The GCGRA's approval reflects its regulatory mandate to ensure that commercial gaming activities are conducted in the UAE by persons with the highest standards of fitness and propriety, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Fanatics, a global digital sports platform, operates licensed sportsbook and iGaming products across multiple U.S. states with proven scale, product depth, and technology infrastructure. The joint venture represents Fanatics’ strategic entry into the UAE commercial gaming market through partnership with the country's leading regional operator.

Scott Burton, Chief Operating Officer, Momentum Group, said:

“The UAE has built one of the world's most carefully regulated commercial gaming markets, and this joint venture is a reflection of the confidence that brings. Combining Momentum's regional experience with Fanatics’ global product capability creates a partnership well placed to grow alongside this market for the long term."

Conor Grant, President, Fanatics Gaming, said:

"The UAE is establishing one of the most thoughtfully regulated commercial gaming markets in the world, and Momentum has demonstrated what a responsible, credible operation within it looks like. We are entering this market for the long term, committed to building something genuinely category-defining together."

Through the joint venture, Momentum and Fanatics intend to invest in technology, product, and customer experience; advance industry standards for responsible gaming and player protection; expand access to world-class regulated gaming products in the UAE; and contribute to the wider development of the UAE's digital economy. The partnership has been structured to support long-term, sustainable growth in alignment with the UAE's regulatory framework and national vision for the sector.

Fanatics and Momentum believe that responsible gaming and player protections are core tenets and a part of each company’s DNA. Full compliance with the GCGRA framework remains foundational to how the new business will operate in the UAE.

About Momentum Group

Momentum is a UAE-based gaming and entertainment group at the forefront of regulated commercial gaming, spanning lottery, iGaming, and digital platforms - building a scalable, technology-led ecosystem with a clear ambition: to become the premier regional gaming powerhouse, capable of competing on a global stage. Momentum is headquartered in the UAE and operates under licenses from the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA).

For more information, please visit www.mgh.ae

About Fanatics

Fanatics is a leading global digital sports platform redefining how fans connect with the teams, players, and moments they love. Our businesses – Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, Fanatics Gaming, Fanatics Fest, Fanatics Markets, Fanatics Advertising, Fanatics Credit Card and Fanatics Studios – maximize the presence and reach for hundreds of partners globally and create a one-stop experience that allows fans around the world to buy, wager, collect and engage with their favorite sports in deeper, more immersive ways. This includes licensed fan gear and lifestyle products, sportsbook, iGaming and prediction market platforms, physical and digital trading cards, live events, premium sports entertainment content, and more. Together, they form a powerful, integrated ecosystem delivering personalized experiences to over 100 million fans worldwide. Fanatics holds partnerships with over 900 sports properties, from professional leagues and players’ associations to teams, colleges, and retail partners; over 6,000 athletes and celebrities; and over 2,000 retail locations, including all Lids retail stores. Backed by a team of more than 22,000 employees, Fanatics is committed to relentlessly enhancing the fan experience.

Media Contacts

Media inquiries should be directed to the contacts below. All inquiries about Momentum, the joint venture's UAE operations, and the wider regional context should route to Momentum. All inquiries about Fanatics Gaming, Fanatics Holdings Inc., or the partnership from a Fanatics perspective should route to Fanatics.

For Momentum Group

Name Mazen Kayssar Title Group Marketing Director Email mkayssar@mcorp.ae Phone +971-50-192-3631



For Fanatics Gaming

Name Kevin Hennessy Title Vice President of Industry Communications Email kevin.hennessy@betfanatics.com Phone +1-914-588-8479



