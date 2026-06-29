Acentra Health Executives Meghan Harris and Verlon Johnson Recognized on Becker’s Healthcare’s 2026 Women in Health IT to Know List

MCLEAN, Va., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better health outcomes for government and commercial clients and the populations they serve, announced that Meghan Harris, President and Chief Operations Officer, and Verlon Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Government and Corporate Affairs Officer, have been named to Becker’s Healthcare’s 170 Women in Health IT to Know | 2026 list. This prestigious recognition honors women who are advancing healthcare through innovation, technology leadership, and transformative digital solutions.

The annual Becker’s Healthcare's Women in Health IT to Know list recognizes influential leaders who shape the future of healthcare information technology by improving operational efficiency, modernizing processes, advancing data-driven decision-making, and implementing technology solutions that enhance outcomes for patients, beneficiaries, providers, and healthcare organizations.

At Acentra Health, both Harris and Johnson exemplify the organization’s commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare technology. As President and COO, Harris oversees all public and commercial operations, solution development and quality, and contractual implementations. As Chief Government and Corporate Affairs Officer, Johnson leads Acentra Health’s engagement with government, policy, and industry partners. She also champions the company’s position as a trusted voice on Medicaid and public health and currently serves as a Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access (MACPAC) Commissioner.

“Having not just one but two of Acentra Health’s top leaders recognized by Becker’s Healthcare on this list is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the exceptional talent, vision, and dedication they bring to our organization and the healthcare industry,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of Acentra Health. “Meghan and Verlon continue to drive meaningful transformation through technology, helping our clients improve quality, efficiency, and outcomes while advancing our goal to make healthcare better for all.”

With more than three decades of experience in health information and clinical technology serving both public and commercial clients, Harris and Johnson have played instrumental roles in advancing innovative solutions that support healthcare stakeholders nationwide. Their recognition highlights both their individual achievements and Acentra Health’s ongoing leadership in delivering technology-enabled healthcare services and solutions. Acentra Health serves federal, state, and commercial clients in all 50 states, improving access to healthcare and health outcomes for over 173 million people.

“I am deeply appreciative and proud to be recognized by Becker’s Healthcare alongside these accomplished leaders who are shaping the future of healthcare technology,” Harris said. “At Acentra Health, we have an incredible opportunity to combine innovation, data, and technology to improve healthcare experiences and outcomes for the people and communities we serve. This recognition reflects the collaborative efforts of our talented teams and our shared commitment to driving meaningful change across the healthcare ecosystem.”

Becker’s Healthcare noted that the women selected for this year’s list are "harnessing the full power of health IT to drive change that is meaningful and measurable” by reducing inefficiencies, standardizing workflows, and implementing innovative measures that create lasting impact across healthcare organizations. The publication compiled the list through a combination of nominations and editorial research.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from Becker’s Healthcare and to be included among leaders leveraging technology to improve healthcare,” Johnson said. “Throughout my career, I have been passionate about strengthening Medicaid and other public programs that serve our nation’s most vulnerable populations. Technology, when thoughtfully applied, can improve access to care, enhance program integrity, and drive better outcomes. I am proud of the work Acentra Health is doing to help clients modernize healthcare programs and create meaningful impact for the people and communities they serve.”

This latest recognition builds on Acentra Health’s history of success with past accolades for the company’s growth and extensive leadership from Modern Healthcare’s Best in Business, Newsweek’s Greatest Entry Level Workplaces, the Northern Virginia Technology Council, Virginia Business, the Washington Business Journal, and WashingtonExec.

The complete Becker’s Healthcare's 170 Women in Health IT to Know | 2026 list is available at: Becker's 2026 Women in Health IT List.

About Becker's Healthcare

Becker's Healthcare is the go-to source for healthcare decision-makers and one of the fastest growing media platforms in the industry. Through print, digital and live event platforms, Becker's Healthcare equips healthcare leaders with information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas and further conversations about the most critical issues in American healthcare today.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Learn more at acentra.com.

Acentra Health Media Contacts:

Marnie Keogh

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Acentra Health

703-214-3666

Marnie.Keogh@acentra.com

Lindsey Rodarmer

Public Relations Manager

Acentra Health

240-404-9090

Lindsey.Rodarmer@acentra.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1264f00c-fa5a-4232-aa9d-d36226e36adf