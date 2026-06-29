Portillo's and Vienna Beef Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with the Debut of a New Hot Dog That Turns Up the Heat on an American Classic

CHICAGO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s is turning up the heat this summer by teaming up with fellow Windy City legend and longtime partner Vienna Beef to introduce the all-new Char’diniera Dog – a flavor-packed char-grilled beef hot dog infused with giardiniera and provolone cheese.

The one-of-a-kind Char’diniera Dog is specially crafted for Portillo’s by Vienna Beef and is available for a limited time beginning Tuesday, June 30, as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary.

“In Chicago and all across America, hot dogs play a major role in food culture,” said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer at Portillo’s. “And hot dogs have shaped our brand from day one, with Portillo’s getting its start in a humble hot dog trailer back in 1963. That’s why we’re proud to team up with Vienna Beef to introduce the all-new Char’diniera Dog – an innovative twist on an American classic, available only at Portillo’s. The Char’diniera Dog captures the iconic Chicago flavors that our guests crave, now in a Portillo’s hot dog that features our signature snap, the heat of giardiniera, the richness of provolone cheese, and elevated with char-grilled goodness.”

Portillo’s new Char’diniera Dog delivers medium heat, rich cheesiness, and a smoky char finish. It’s served Maxwell-style, topped with mustard and grilled onions, or in classic Chicago-style fashion, dragged through the garden with mustard, relish, onion, tomato, celery salt, sport peppers and pickle, and always served on a perfectly steamed poppy seed bun. Guests can also order the Char’diniera Dog as a nudie (plain, without the bun) or with any hot dog topping they choose – even ketchup.

“Vienna Beef is excited to team up with Portillo’s by introducing this innovation on their hot dog menu this summer,” said Tom McGlade, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Vienna Beef. "We are proud to have been supplying Portillo’s super-premium hot dogs since 1963, and this new Char‘diniera Dog offers a new flavor profile that is sure to please any appetite.”

The launch also kicks off Portillo’s Hot Dog Season celebration, shining a spotlight on the lineup of legendary hot dogs that have made the brand a Chicago staple for more than six decades. From the classic Chicago-style Hot Dog and Chili Cheese Dog to the Jumbo Hot Dog and vegetarian-friendly Garden Dog, Portillo’s is serving up summer one bite at a time.

And with America celebrating its 250th anniversary, Portillo’s is wrapping Hot Dog Season in limited-edition patriotic packaging featuring stars and stripes, available for a limited time, while supplies last.





Portillo’s is also offering members of its Portillo’s Perks loyalty program an unbeatable limited-time deal for National Hot Dog Week. From July 14–16, Perks members can enjoy a $1 hot dog with a purchase of $5 or more.* Whether guests stick with their classic Chicago-style order or try the all-new Char’diniera Dog, Portillo’s Hot Dog Season is the perfect time to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, and savor some of Portillo’s most beloved menu items.

For more information on the new Char’diniera Dog or the full Hot Dog Season line-up, to find your nearest restaurant, or to place an order, please visit Portillos.com.

*Limit of one (1) discounted hot dog per qualifying transaction. Additional terms and exclusions apply. See offer for details.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 100 restaurants across 11 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-broiled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo’s is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo’s operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo’s is on a mission to bring its unbeatable food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.



Guests can join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, at Portillos.com/perks to earn and redeem delicious rewards. Every visit brings fans closer to exclusive perks, badges and surprise offers. Fans can also download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo’s website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo’s ships its craveworthy food to all 50 states via its website.

About Vienna Beef

Founded in 1893, Vienna Beef manufactures and distributes beef hot dogs and sausages with premium domestic hickory-smoked beef for authentic flavor. The founders were Austrian-Hungarian immigrants who introduced their family frankfurter at the legendary Chicago’s Columbian Exposition/World’s Fair. The same time-honored Vienna Beef recipe is still used over 133 years later. The company also produces pickles & condiments, soups & chilis, and other premium top-quality foods, distributed throughout the United States. Learn more at ViennaBeef.com.

Media Contact:

ICR, Inc.

PortillosPR@icrinc.com

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