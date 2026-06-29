Insight School of Missouri Launches as New Statewide Virtual Option for High School Students

CREVE COEUR, Mo., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missouri families now have access to a new tuition-free online high school designed to meet the needs of today’s students. Insight School of Missouri (ISMO), in partnership with the Dallas County R-I school district, is enrolling students statewide in grades 9-12 for the 2026-2027 school year.

Insight School of Missouri (ISMO) delivers high-quality courses and an engaging curriculum led by state-certified teachers, supporting and empowering students on their path to graduation and beyond.

“From the day you walk through the virtual doors of ISMO, you’ll find a learning program that supports both parents and students,” said Steve Richards, executive director of ISMO. “Our educational resources enhance the learning experience and equip students with the tools and flexibility required to catch up and succeed not just throughout high school, but in the future.”

At Insight School of Missouri, students can choose between a traditional course schedule or other learning paths, including:

Missouri Options Alternative Degree Program: Available to students in their fourth year of high school who are at least one credit deficient compared to their peers or are unable to complete their diploma for another reason.

Available to students in their fourth year of high school who are at least one credit deficient compared to their peers or are unable to complete their diploma for another reason. The Flex Program: Offers optional virtual classes with flexible scheduling, allowing students to learn in a way that fits their needs while receiving support and resources from assigned state-certified teachers. Students must maintain passing grades in all courses to remain eligible.

Offers optional virtual classes with flexible scheduling, allowing students to learn in a way that fits their needs while receiving support and resources from assigned state-certified teachers. Students must maintain passing grades in all courses to remain eligible. Credit Recovery: Uses new approaches to teach missed concepts and give students a faster path to catch up.

Uses new approaches to teach missed concepts and give students a faster path to catch up. ISMO Co-Op Work Program: Enables eligible students to participate in part-time jobs and volunteer opportunities that may conflict with a traditional school schedule. ISMO supports students in balancing school with other responsibilities.

Whether a student needs extra support, seeks more challenge, or is looking for a school environment that better fits their lifestyle, ISMO offers a learning solution purposefully designed around them.

Families interested in learning more about Insight School of Missouri (ISMO) can visit insightmo.k12.com/ or begin the enrollment process at insightmo.k12.com/enrollment/.

About Insight School of Missouri (ISMO)

Insight School of Missouri (ISMO) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school 9-12th grade students across Missouri. As part of the Dallas County R1 School District, ISMO offers families the flexibility of an online education designed to help students get on track academically and graduate with an accredited diploma. The school is powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, which has been the nation’s leading provider of online education programs for 25 years. Learn more at insightmo.k12.com.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than 3.5 million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring, and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.

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