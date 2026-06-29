SoldierStrong Donates Life-Changing ExoSym® Device to Marine Corps Veteran and Former Police Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoldierStrong, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing revolutionary medical technology to America's veterans, today announced the donation of an ExoSym® Orthosis to Patrick Haber, a Marine Corps veteran and former police officer whose career-ending ankle injury left him with chronic pain and limited mobility.

The ExoSym, available exclusively through Hanger Clinic in Gig Harbor, Washington, is a custom hybrid prosthetic-orthotic device that uses advanced carbon-fiber energy-storing technology to restore function and independence for individuals with severe lower limb injuries.

Haber served in the United States Marine Corps from 2015 to 2020, achieving the rank of Sergeant. During his service, he deployed with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, working as a helicopter mechanic on the UH-1Y, AH-1W, and AH-1Z aircraft. After his honorable discharge, Haber pursued his lifelong dream of serving his community as a police officer, first in North Carolina and then in Arizona.

Just over a year into his patrol career with the Arizona-based police department, Haber sustained a catastrophic injury while chasing a felony suspect on duty. Landing an unexpected six-to-seven-foot drop from a fence, he shattered his ankle and talus bone. Three surgeries over two years failed to restore full function, and Haber was ultimately medically retired from law enforcement.

"I could barely carry groceries up the stairs," said Haber. "I couldn't run with my son, couldn't hike with my wife. I went from training for a full marathon to struggling to walk without pain every single day."

Now 34 and living in Missouri with his wife and six-year-old son, Patrick has channeled his resilience into rebuilding his life, losing 75 pounds and launching a small sourdough bread business at local farmers markets. But the daily pain persists, and his son's words remind him of what's still at stake. "He tells me, 'Maybe one day we can run together again,'" Haber shared. "That's what drives me."

“Working with Ryan and his team at Hanger Clinic in Gig Harbor, WA was such a great experience,” Haber continued. “They not only helped me overcome physical barriers, but the psychological barriers that developed after my injury. I have nothing but good things to say about my experience, and am truly grateful for SoldierStrong’s generous donation of this device.”

SoldierStrong's donation of the ExoSym device may help Haber participate in activities that have become difficult since his injury.

"Patrick exemplifies the selfless dedication we see in so many of our nation's veterans," said Dr. Chris Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong. "He served his country, then continued serving his community as a police officer. When he needed care, we were proud to step in. This is exactly the mission SoldierStrong was built for."

Since its founding in 2009, SoldierStrong has provided life-changing medical technologies, including wearable robotic exoskeletons to help paralyzed veterans walk again, and BraveMind virtual reality therapy systems to treat post-traumatic stress; and educational scholarships, to veterans across the country. The organization directs the vast majority of every dollar raised directly to programs serving America's heroes and has donated more than $7.3 million in revolutionary medical technology to date.

To learn more about SoldierStrong or to support its mission, visit SoldierStrong.org.

About SoldierStrong

Since 2009, SoldierStrong has assisted America’s military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service. Our mission is fully realized through the donation of revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country. These revolutionary medical technologies include the SoldierSuit, a wearable robotic exoskeleton used to help paralyzed and injured veterans walk again, and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS). To date, SoldierStrong has donated more than $7.3 million in advanced medical technology, including 32 SoldierSuits and 32 BraveMind systems. For more information, visit soldierstrong.org.

About the ExoSym®

The ExoSym Kinetic Orthosis is a custom hybrid prosthetic-orthotic device designed and patented by Ryan Blanck, CPO, of Hanger Clinic in Gig Harbor, Washington. A lighter, stronger evolution of the military-developed IDEO (Intrepid Dynamic Exoskeletal Orthosis), the ExoSym uses energy-storing carbon-fiber technology to restore mobility for individuals with severe lower limb injuries. The ExoSym Care Program is available exclusively at Hanger Clinic's Gig Harbor facility. Learn more at HangerClinic.com.