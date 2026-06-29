CyberFOX Acquires Timus Networks, Adding SASE with Zero Trust Network Access to its Cybersecurity Platform

TAMPA, Fla., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberFOX , a global cybersecurity provider, today announced the acquisition of Timus Networks, a cybersecurity vendor delivering 100% cloud-native Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) with Zero Trust Network Access. The acquisition adds secure access, secure web browsing, and adaptive policy enforcement to the CyberFOX platform, giving IT teams a broader proactive defense stack from a single vendor.

“Our customers are increasingly asking us to help them work with fewer vendors they can trust to deploy more and better security solutions that actually protect and enhance their businesses versus sitting on the shelf,” said David Bellini, CEO of CyberFOX. “Acquiring Timus allows us to immediately give our customers the secure network access they need with a tested best in class product. SASE, which includes ZTNA, is an obvious solution to add to our portfolio. Timus has built exactly the platform we would have built ourselves. Now it's part of CyberFOX, and our customers get the benefit on day one.”

Timus SASE adds to the CyberFOX platform:

Secure Access – Replaces legacy VPNs with Zero Trust Network Access and a secure web gateway, with identity-first authentication and device posture enforcement.

Replaces legacy VPNs with Zero Trust Network Access and a secure web gateway, with identity-first authentication and device posture enforcement. Always-On VPN – Seamless, always-active access that requires no user action and enforces Zero Trust across every device and location.

Seamless, always-active access that requires no user action and enforces Zero Trust across every device and location. Adaptive Zero Trust – Continuously monitors behavior, risk, and device posture rather than making a one-time decision at login.

Continuously monitors behavior, risk, and device posture rather than making a one-time decision at login. Actionable Insights – Live analytics on access, risk, threats, and user behavior, with audit-ready reports for HIPAA, SOC 2, and GDPR.

Live analytics on access, risk, threats, and user behavior, with audit-ready reports for HIPAA, SOC 2, and GDPR. Granular Policy Control – Set and automate policy at the user, device, app, and website level, with global templates that push across multiple clients from one console.

Set and automate policy at the user, device, app, and website level, with global templates that push across multiple clients from one console. Fast Deployment and High-Speed Performance – Stand up ZTNA in minutes rather than months, with ultra-low latency through 1 Gbps global gateways.

"Both CyberFOX AutoElevate and Timus SASE have independently delivered measurable security improvements and strong ROI for our team," said Eric Wood, Owner of Blue Fox Group. “It's the kind of consolidation that actually makes our lives easier without compromising on security."

Timus will continue to operate under the Timus brand within the CyberFOX portfolio in the near term. Existing Timus partners and customers will see no disruption to service, support, or contracts. CyberFOX plans to integrate Timus into its partner program and product roadmap over the coming quarters.

The acquisition follows CyberFOX growth financing round earlier this year, which positioned the company to accelerate product development, AI initiatives, international expansion, and strategic acquisitions.

About CyberFOX

CyberFOX is the leading global cybersecurity software provider that delivers practical, preventive security for IT teams at small and mid-sized organizations. Its product portfolio covers the foundational controls every organization needs: CyberFOX AutoElevate for privileged access management, CyberFOX Password Manager, and CyberFOX DNS Filtering, an AI-powered web protection solution. Each product deploys in hours, runs with minimal upkeep, and is priced for real-world budgets, giving under-resourced IT teams enterprise-level security without enterprise complexity, consulting fees, or months-long rollouts.

To learn more, visit www.cyberfox.com , or register here for our upcoming webinar, “Introducing Timus SASE, now a CyberFOX platform.”

Press Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

hollyh@connectmarketing.com

801.373.7888