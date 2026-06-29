RORRY Unveils CharmGo 45W, an All-in-Mini Portable Charger Designed for Summer Life on the go

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RORRY today announced the launch of the Rorry CharmGo , a new All-in-Mini charging solution that combines up to 45W fast charging, Apple Watch wireless charging, and a compact sea-glass-inspired design. Created for people who want powerful charging without carrying bulky accessories, the CharmGo is designed to move effortlessly between work, travel, and everyday life.

"Guided by our 'Power in Style' philosophy, we create products inspired by the real lives of modern women," said Ms.Kaka, CEO at RORRY. "We believe technology should be reliable, beautiful, and emotionally meaningful. CharmGo reflects that vision by bringing together thoughtful design and everyday functionality in a way that feels natural, personal, and expressive."

Small in Size, Big on Power

At the center of the CharmGo lineup is a simple idea: powerful charging should not require carrying a large power bank.

The CharmGo 45W combines a 10,000mAh battery, dual built-in charging cables, and up to 45W fast charging performance in a compact form factor designed to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand.

CharmGo Portable Charger can power a wide range of everyday devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, handheld gaming devices, and wireless accessories. Whether heading out for a weekend getaway, navigating a long travel day, or simply moving through a busy schedule, users can carry reliable power without adding extra bulk.

Built for the Apple Ecosystem

The CharmGo 45W is designed for users who rely on multiple Apple devices throughout the day. With up to 45W fast charging output, it helps reduce downtime and keep up with busy routines when every minute matters.

According to RORRY Lab testing, the charger can power an iPhone 17 up to 70% in 30 minutes, an iPad Air up to 40%, and a MacBook Air up to 30%, though actual results may vary depending on device and usage conditions.

In addition to fast charging, the CharmGo 45W features a built-in 5W magnetic wireless charger for Apple Watch. This all-in-one design allows users to charge both their iPhone and Apple Watch from a single compact device, delivering a more convenient charging experience for life on the go.

Inspired by Sea Glass, Designed to Be Seen

Inspired by the smooth textures and soft colors of sea glass, the CharmGo 45W brings a more refined and personal approach to portable charging. Its compact, palm-sized design feels comfortable to hold and easy to carry, making it a natural companion for everyday routines, travel, and life on the move.

The charger features flowing curves, rounded edges, and a softly luminous finish, creating a look that feels both modern and approachable. Available in four signature colors—Rose Quartz, Moonstone, Lilac Breeze, and Obsidian—CharmGo is designed to complement different moods, outfits, and moments throughout the day.

Adding to its distinctive appearance is RORRY's signature charm-inspired keychain design. Users can easily clip the charger onto bags, totes, backpacks, or travel accessories, transforming it from a device that stays hidden into one that becomes part of an everyday carry setup.

Power your day — one charger for it all

From seaside escapes and poolside afternoons to cruises, camping trips, picnics, fireworks nights, and summer gatherings with friends, the CharmGo 45W portable power bank is designed to go wherever the season leads. Compact enough to carry with ease and powerful enough to keep everyday devices charged, it brings together performance and style in a form that feels at home in every summer moment.

The RORRY CharmGo 45W Portable Charger is available now through Amazon U.S. and other RORRY’s official online channels

About RORRY

Founded by Ms. Kaka in 2022, RORRY is a modern technology brand inspired by women’s real-life needs.

Guided by its signature philosophy, “Power in Style,” RORRY creates technology products that combine high performance, emotional resonance, and design aesthetics.

From portable charging solutions to everyday lifestyle accessories, the brand is committed to empowering women to move through life freely, confidently, and authentically, with products designed to seamlessly integrate into work, travel, and personal expression.

By reimagining technology through the lens of style, practicality, and individuality, RORRY continues to build a global brand experience that resonates with today’s women everywhere.

For more information, please contact: marketingrorry@gmail.com

Media Contact

Contact Person: Liling Luo

Email: lilingluo@senyoo.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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