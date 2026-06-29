PypeServer Launches Cloud+ 3.0 to Connect MEP Design, Fabrication, and Field Teams

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PypeServer , a fully-integrated MEP fabrication platform provider, has launched Cloud+ 3.0, its cloud-based project tracking software designed to connect virtual design and construction (VDC), shop fabrication, and field installation teams. Cloud+ pulls data from BIM tools like Revit and AutoCAD to generate dimensioned 3D spools and track parts through cutting, assembly, delivery, and installation. The platform is designed for mid-size mechanical contractors moving away from paper spool sheets, spreadsheets and manual status updates.

As mechanical contractors move more work into the shop through prefabrication, visibility into fabrication status has become increasingly important. Many teams still rely on printed spool sheets, spreadsheets, and phone calls to understand where work stands after a spool leaves the model. To them, Cloud+ gives VDC, fabrication, and field teams a shared way to track that work from the model to the shop floor and job site.

Heritage Mechanical, LLC , a full-service HVAC, plumbing, and refrigeration contractor in Crofton, Maryland, adopted Cloud+ for its in-house pipe fabrication after landing a government project with a high volume of fittings. According to the company, the shop reached full production on the platform in two weeks and recovered the cost of its first-year subscription through material and labor savings on that project. “Once those paper sheets hit the floor, you had no idea where a spool was in the process…You had to physically walk the shop and ask somebody,” said Randy Mozingo , Fabrication Manager at Heritage Mechanical, LLC. After going live, Heritage reported a 60 to 70 percent drop in clarification requests between its design and fabrication teams. “When the VDC Team makes a revision, it updates immediately. Nobody has to reprint a drawing, walk it to the floor, or track down and pull the old version,” Mozingo said.

Cloud+ is designed to carry fabrication data across the office, shop, and field. Models flow in from Revit and AutoCAD and become dimensioned 3D spools at the cut station, with cut lists already prepared. As parts move through assembly, the software generates weld logs and material test reports (MTRs), while a live dashboard shows the status of every spool in the queue with both calendar-based and Gantt-based schedule visibility. In the field, crews scan a QR-coded label to open a part’s 3D spool view, update its installation status, group spools into digital shipping containers, and capture a signature as proof of delivery.

“Most small and mid-size fabrication shops still run on paper and a stack of software tools that don’t talk to each other,” said David Basiji , CEO of PypeServer. “Cloud+ was built to help contractors carry that information from design to fabrication to the field, so teams can see where each package stands and work from the same current data.”

Cloud+ 3.0 is available now and uses PypeServer’s own 3D viewer, allowing shop and field staff to view spools without an added viewer license. According to PypeServer, when paired with its Enterprise and Lyte cutting software, the platform can help reduce material use by 10 percent or more through automated cut layouts.

While initially adopted for piping workflows, Cloud+ 3.0 now extends this fully integrated visibility to the dry side, introducing comprehensive support for sheet metal and ductwork fabrication.

More information is available at pypeserver.com.

About PypeServer

Founded in 2010, PypeServer makes software that helps mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) contractors connect their fabrication work from the design model to the cutting machine to the job site. Its products include machine-control software for a wide range of automated and manual cutting equipment and the Cloud+ software for project tracking and visibility across the office, shop, and field.

Learn more at pypeserver.com.

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