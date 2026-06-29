Trawick Holdings Launches Safe Travels CFAR™ Cancel For Any Reason, Introducing a New Flexible Travel Cancellation Service for U.S. Travelers

New non-insurance travel cancellation service debuts with operational support from SureGo Assist LLC, expanding flexible trip cancellation access for U.S. travelers, including New York residents, with additional international expansion phases already underway.

MIAMI, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick Holdings today announced the official launch of Safe Travels CFAR™ Cancel For Any Reason, an innovative new non-insurance travel cancellation service designed to deliver greater flexibility for travelers navigating unexpected changes to their travel plans.

Launching first in the U.S. market, Safe Travels CFAR expands access to flexible cancellation options for traveler segments that have historically faced limited choices in the marketplace, particularly New York residents, while additional international availability and future expansion phases are already underway.

Unlike traditional travel insurance products that provide reimbursement only for specifically covered cancellation events, Safe Travels CFAR allows eligible travelers to cancel a trip for virtually any reason and receive reimbursement for up to 75% of eligible prepaid, non-refundable trip costs, helping travelers better protect significant travel investments while maintaining greater flexibility.

Developed by Trawick Holdings LLC as part of its broader commitment to building modern protection solutions that evolve alongside changing consumer expectations, Safe Travels CFAR introduces a new service model designed to operate outside the limitations of traditional insurance products.

As traveler expectations continue evolving, flexibility is becoming just as important as coverage itself, creating demand for new solutions that better reflect how consumers plan and manage travel today.

“The future of travel protection will require more flexibility, more innovation, and entirely new ways of thinking beyond traditional models,” said Daryl Trawick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trawick Holdings. “The launch of Safe Travels CFAR and the introduction of SureGo Assist LLC represent an important milestone in the continued growth of Trawick Holdings as we build the next generation of travel solutions designed around how consumers actually travel today.”

Supporting the service is SureGo Assist LLC, the dedicated customer-facing platform through which travelers can access and purchase Safe Travels CFAR. Administrative support for the service is provided by SureGo Administrative Services LLC, which manages cancellation requests, verifies eligible trip expenses, and oversees reimbursement processing to help ensure a streamlined experience when travel plans do not go as expected.

Safe Travels CFAR will initially be made available to travelers through Trawick International, which will serve as the first distribution channel for the new service, with additional expansion channels already planned as the broader global rollout continues. With more than 28 years of experience and recent recognition as International Travel & Health Insurer of the Year, Trawick International’s involvement reinforces the company’s long-standing reputation for delivering innovative protection solutions to travelers worldwide.

“This launch represents more than a single product introduction. It marks the beginning of a broader global strategy focused on building more flexible travel solutions designed around the realities of how consumers travel today,” Trawick added. “We are launching first in the U.S. market, but this is only the beginning as we continue expanding internationally and building what comes next.”

For more information about Safe Travels CFAR, visit here.

Travel advisors, brokers, and distribution partners interested in offering Safe Travels CFAR to their clients are encouraged to connect with the team by contacting salesteam@trawickinternational.com.

About Trawick Holdings

Trawick Holdings LLC is the parent organization behind a growing portfolio of global insurance, travel assistance, and specialty service companies focused on delivering innovative solutions for travelers, businesses, and partners worldwide. Through its growing portfolio of global insurance, assistance, and specialty service businesses, the company continues expanding access to modern protection solutions built for an increasingly mobile world.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/649bdb52-be0c-4416-bef5-7449958448b6