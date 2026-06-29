Sandbars To Sunsets Team with Future Home Realty Indian Shores Gulf-Front Condo Market Reports 14-Day Median DOM and $1,035,000 Median Price as Tourism Surpasses 2023 Levels

Indian Shores, FLORIDA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sandbars To Sunsets Team with Future Home Realty has published its June 2026 Indian Shores Gulf-Front Condo Market Report, using May 2025 and May 2026 market data to analyze trends in Gulf-front short-term rental condominiums. The report found a median sale price of $1,035,000, a median days-on-market of 14, and a 95 percent sale-to-original-list-price ratio across May 2026 closings.

Aerial view of Indian Rocks Beach gulf-front condos and the Gulf of Mexico, highlighting beachfront vacation rental and waterfront investment opportunities along Florida's Gulf Coast.

The report focuses exclusively on Gulf-front condominiums, defined in Indian Shores as the even-numbered addresses on Gulf Boulevard that directly front the Gulf of Mexico. Properties on the odd-numbered side of Gulf Boulevard face the Intracoastal Waterway and typically attract a different buyer profile.

Market activity during May 2026 reflected a limited supply of beachfront inventory. Only three Gulf-front short-term rental condominiums closed during the month, two new listings entered the market, and 39 active listings remained available as of June 20, 2026. The three sales closed after a median marketing time of just 14 days, indicating that well-positioned Gulf-front inventory continues to attract qualified buyers.

New tourism reports show nearly 5 million spring visitors and a record $36.159 million in Tourist Development Tax collections between February and April 2026. April collections alone reached $11.4 million, an increase of 14 percent from the prior year and another indication that visitor activity across the Pinellas Gulf Beaches remains strong.

Cyndee Haydon said the tourism numbers provide an important signal for buyers and owners of vacation rental properties.

"Tourism trends drive long-term earnings potential for vacation rental owners. St. Pete-Clearwater has now exceeded 2023 tourism levels, an encouraging sign when compared with rental income trends from 2023 through today. The recovery following Hurricane Helene and recent condominium law changes shows that buyers who focus on long-term demand fundamentals rather than short-term headlines are finding opportunities in Indian Shores."

Tourism activity across the Pinellas Gulf Beaches continues to strengthen as three award-winning beaches along the 26-mile barrier island chain earned top-six statewide recognition in 2026. The corridor attracts millions of visitors each year and supports the long-term earning potential of vacation rental properties from Clearwater Beach to St. Pete Beach. For owners of Gulf-front condominiums, tourism is more than a headline statistic. It is a primary driver of occupancy, nightly rates, and long-term income potential.

Specialization and Due Diligence

The report incorporates the Haydon SHORE STR Investment Framework, a five-factor evaluation system that examines Supply and Demand, Hosting and Rental Rules, Operating Economics, Risk and Resilience, and Experience and Earnings Potential. The framework was developed after more than 150 vacation rental transactions completed by Cyndee Haydon across the Pinellas Gulf Beaches.

The report also notes that Indian Shores' short-term rental eligibility is governed by Section 110-388 and that condominium declarations, rental restrictions, milestone inspections, reserve studies, and insurance costs should all be reviewed before making an offer.

Credentials

Cyndee Haydon, CRS, ABR, SRS, RENE, RSPS, CLHMS, CIPS, SRES, is a Broker Associate with the Sandbars To Sunsets Team with Future Home Realty. She has completed more than 435 residential transactions totaling more than $230 million in closed sales, as well as more than 150 vacation rental transactions. Haydon serves as the 2026 Treasurer of Florida Realtors and the 2026 Chair of the National Association of Realtors Regulatory Issues Forum. She was ranked No. 723 in Florida out of 232,000 Realtors, top 0.3% of Florida Realtors, and top 1.5% nationally.

FAQ

How is the Indian Shores Gulf-front condo market right now?

May 2026 data showed a median sale price of $1,035,000, a 14-day median DOM, and limited new inventory.

Is now a good time to buy an Indian Shores vacation rental?

Buyers with their financing in place, or cash, and clear building criteria are finding opportunities because inventory favors the buyer as we continue to recover from Hurricane Helene oversupply and tourism demand has recovered.

How can you tell Gulf-front condos from intracoastal condos in Indian Shores?

Gulf-front properties are on the even-numbered side of Gulf Boulevard and are directly on the Gulf of Mexico, while odd-numbered addresses face the Intracoastal Waterway and often have different pricing and buyer-demand patterns.

Haydon is available for media inquiries on vacation rental investment trends on the Pinellas Gulf Beaches, Florida STR regulations, Gulf-front condo valuation after Hurricane Helene, and tourism-driven demand recovery across the Pinellas Gulf Beaches market.

ABOUT CYNDEE HAYDON

Cyndee Haydon, CRS, ABR, SRS, RENE, RSPS, CLHMS, CIPS, SRES, is a Broker Associate with Future Home Realty's Sandbars to Sunsets Team, specializing in waterfront, vacation rental and short-term rental investment properties on Florida's Pinellas Gulf Beaches. Ranked #723 among Florida's 232,000 Realtors by RealTrends Verified 2026, top 0.3% of Florida Realtors, top 1.5% nationally. Gulf Beaches resident since 1991. Licensed Realtor since 2005. 150+ vacation rental and STR transactions. $230M+ in career sales. She serves as 2026 Treasurer of Florida Realtors and 2026 Chair of the NAR Regulatory Issues Forum, and was named Florida Realtors Associate Realtor of the Year in 2022.

She is the creator of the Haydon SHORE STR Investment Framework, a five-factor evaluation methodology for assessing vacation rental investment properties across Supply and Demand, Hosting Rules, Operating Economics, Risk and Resilience, and Experience and Earnings Potential.

She is also the founder of the AI That's Easy Implementers Club, a professional development program for real estate professionals that enables agents to deliver better client experiences with AI in a smarter way.

ABOUT THE SANDBARS TO SUNSETS TEAM WITH FUTURE HOME REALTY

The Sandbars to Sunsets Team, led by Broker Associate Cyndee Haydon, operates within Future Home Realty and focuses exclusively on waterfront, vacation rental and short-term rental investment properties on the Pinellas Gulf Beaches. Their team has completed over 62 STR-friendly property transactions in the past five years across Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, and Redington Beach, and publishes the Gulf Beaches' only STR-specific market reports in their free STR investment guide for the Pinellas Gulf Beach Communities.

Market Data Source: StellarMLS closed sales data, May 2025 and May 2026.

Cyndee Haydon, Broker Associate with Future Home Realty and creator of the Haydon SHORE™ STR Investment Framework, specializing in gulf-front condos and vacation rental investments on Florida's Pinellas Gulf Beaches.

Press Inquiries

Cyndee Haydon

cyndeehaydon@gmail.com

https://pinellasgulfbeachstrinvestment.com