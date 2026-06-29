QNB Corp’s Banking Division, QNB Bank, Announces Successful Victory Bank Systems Integration

Quakertown, PA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (“QNB”) (OTCQX: QNBC), the holding company for QNB Bank, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the systems integration of its Victory Bank Division into QNB Bank, which officially took place on June 22, 2026. This milestone marks the final step in bringing together two strong community banking institutions to serve customers across Bucks, Lehigh, and Montgomery counties.

In conjunction with the systems conversion, two former Victory Bank branches in Horsham and Limerick, along with two loan production offices in Horsham and Wyomissing, have been fully rebranded as QNB Bank and now operate under the QNB Bank name and brand.

As a result of the final systems integration, former Victory customers now benefit from expanded access to 14 full-service QNB Bank offices throughout Bucks, Lehigh, and Montgomery counties, offering greater convenience and enhanced banking services. QNB Bank's market area has extended deeper into Montgomery County with the addition of the Horsham and Limerick Branch offices.

“The successful integration of Victory Bank is an important milestone for QNB as we continue to grow and strengthen our regional presence,” said David W. Freeman, President and CEO of QNB Bank. “We are pleased to welcome Victory customers and team members to QNB and remain committed to delivering an exceptional banking experience through expanded locations, innovative digital capabilities, and personalized service. This successful integration reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire organization and our commitment to ensuring a seamless transition for Victory Bank customers.”

QNB Bank remains focused on building long-term relationships within the communities it serves, while continuing to invest in technology, talent, and service delivery to meet evolving customer and community needs.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank, celebrating 149 years of continuous banking operations, has 14 branches in Bucks, Lehigh, and Montgomery Counties, and operates two loan production offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties. The Bank provides deposit services, borrowing solutions, and cash management tools to commercial, small-business, and personal customers in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. For more information about QNB Corp., QNB Bank, and its expanded services, please visit www.qnbbank.com or stop by any of its existing or newly integrated locations.