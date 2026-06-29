Rogers Giving Away 500 Blue Jays Tickets to Coveted Canada Day Game

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate Canada Day and the Blue Jays 50th season, Rogers is giving away 500 free tickets to one of the season’s most sought-after games.

Rogers customers can get a chance to see the New York Mets take on Canada’s Team on Wednesday, July 1 at Rogers Centre through pop-up giveaways across the GTA tomorrow. The first 75 customers at each pop-up location will win a pair of tickets and have their photo taken in vintage seats from Exhibition Stadium where the Blue Jays played their first game in franchise history on April 7, 1977.

“Canada Day at Rogers Centre is one of the most highly anticipated events of the summer,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. “As a proud Canadian company and owner of Canada’s Team, we’re excited to celebrate Canada Day at the ballpark.”

Tickets will be distributed on a first come first served basis on Tuesday, June 30, with 225 pairs given away in-person across the three surprise locations, each popping up at a different time throughout the day. An additional 25 pairs of tickets will be given away on Instagram. Details for the giveaways, including the timing and location of each pop-up will be revealed on Rogers Instagram beginning at 7 a.m. ET.

To qualify for the ticket giveaway, customers must show a wireless device connected to the Rogers network, a Rogers Red Mastercard, the MyRogers app logged in to an active account, or a hard copy of a Rogers bill with accompanying photo ID.

Rogers is also giving away thousands of tickets to customers throughout the season as part of its Rogers Beyond the Seat program, including tickets to Rogers Landing and 100-level seat upgrades. Visit Rogers.com/bluejays for details.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s communications, sports and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For more information:

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338