Birchway Elk Grove Introduces Modern Suburban Living in California’s “Best Place to Live”

ELK GROVE, CA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystar, a global leader in rental housing, investment management, development, and property management, and Haseko North America, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan’s largest condominium construction firm, today announced that Birchway Elk Grove is now accepting pre-leases for its new apartment community in Elk Grove, which was named a best place to live in California.

Birchway by Greystar invites residents to enjoy comfort in suburban garden-style communities, providing practicality, tranquility and convenience. Rooted in community, the Birchway brand offers the conveniences of the city without city prices.

“Birchway Elk Grove brings a new level of modern suburban living to a city that already sets the standard for quality of life in California,” said Gabriel Gardner, Senior Director of Development at Greystar. “Our goal was to design homes and spaces that feel elevated yet approachable, where residents can unwind, connect, and enjoy everything Elk Grove has to offer.”

"We are thrilled to open the doors to a community that perfectly blends contemporary design with exceptional value," said Laurie Mathers, Head of Investment and Asset Management at Haseko North America.

Just a mile away, the Elk Grove Aquatics Center is a year-round destination for fitness and family fun, featuring Olympic-size pools, a lazy river, and two water slides. Across the street, the Franklin Creek Trailhead offers five and a half miles of paved path connecting residents to parks and schools. Nearby, The Village will bring new restaurants and shops to the neighborhood, complementing favorites at Elk Grove Commons, including Costco, Nordstrom Rack, and Trader Joe’s.

Modern Comfort, Everyday Convenience

Birchway Elk Grove offers 276 apartments with one‑, two‑, and three‑bedroom floor plans. Each home includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood‑style flooring, in‑home laundry, and smart entry technology. Select layouts feature movable kitchen islands.

Community amenities include:

Resort pool with two lap lanes and spa

Covered veranda with seating

Oversized fitness room with outdoor exercise patio

Covered BBQ area and open space

Basketball and pickleball court

Clubhouse with game room

Co-working space

Virtual tours are available now, with on‑site hard‑hat tours beginning mid‑June. First move‑ins are expected later this summer. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit birchwayelkgrove.com.

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About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate platform offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates approximately $350 billion of real estate in approximately 260 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than one million units/beds globally. Across its platforms, Greystar has over $79 billion of assets under management, including over $34 billion of development assets and approximately $36.5 billion of regulatory assets under management. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit https://www.greystar.com.

About Haseko

Based in Irvine, California, Haseko North America is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Haseko Corporation, the largest vertically residential construction firm in Japan. Founded in 1937 and listed on the 1st Sections of Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1965, Haseko has built over 725,000 condos, maintaining a market-leading position for over 50 years. The firm reported annual revenues of $7.87bn, with total assets of $9.13bn in its most recent annual filings.

Contact Info



Todd Usher

todd.usher@greystar.com

+1 703-966-4415