DuraMarkets Launches Instant Withdrawals for CFD and Forex Traders

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DuraMarkets , a global CFDs and Forex broker, today announced the rollout of instant withdrawals for its clients, enabling traders to access their funds within one hour, a significant step forward in trading flexibility and financial freedom.





With the new instant withdrawal feature, clients can request withdrawals of up to $2,500 and have funds processed in real time, typically within one hour. This positions DuraMarkets among the fastest brokers in the industry when it comes to fund accessibility.

“We understand that speed and reliability are critical for active traders,” said DuraMarkets team. “Instant withdrawals are part of our commitment to putting our clients first, their money should be available to them when they need it.”

The instant withdrawal service supports a range of leading cryptocurrency networks, including:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Litecoin (LTC)

Ethereum (ETH / ERC20)

Tether (TRC20, USDT)

USDT (ERC20)

USDC (ERC20)

Instant withdrawals are available Monday through Friday. Withdrawal requests submitted on weekends will be processed on the next available business day.

This latest enhancement reflects DuraMarkets’ ongoing investment in its client experience, complementing its suite of trading tools, competitive spreads, and multi-asset offering across Forex, indices, commodities, and more.

For real time updates join their discord channel- https://discord.com/invite/NudyXVt5WV or contact contactus@duramarkets.com.

About DuraMarkets

DuraMarkets is a regulated ECN broker headquartered in Comoros, providing trading services across Forex and CFD markets. The company offers direct market access, competitive pricing, and robust trading infrastructure supported by servers located in key financial hubs, including Amsterdam, London, and Singapore. With a strong focus on transparency, security, and innovation, DuraMarkets aims to empower traders with the tools and conditions needed to succeed in global financial markets.



