GTM INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc.  Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (“ZoomInfo”) (NASDAQ: GTM). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: ZoomInfo’s optimistic plan for continued growth was undermined by slowing seat-based demand, weakening upsells and customers revising decisions to purchase AI products and develop internal AI-driven go-to-market solutions, making ZoomInfo’s 2026 full year revenue guidance increasingly unlikely to be met.

If you purchased ZoomInfo shares between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/zoominfo-technologies/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 24, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com