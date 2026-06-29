NFTE Capital Region Advances Two Student Businesses to National Stage

New York, NY, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) today announced the top student ventures from its Capital Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase, with two outstanding young entrepreneurs earning spots at the U.S. National Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase in New York City this fall. Chosen from a competitive field of student businesses, these winners showcased innovation, sound financial thinking, and compelling pitches that captured the attention of a distinguished panel of judges.

The students advancing to the national competition are:

Celia Salsbury and Giabella Catello from Frances Scott Key Elementary-Middle School in Baltimore , with Perfectly Padded, which provides custom strap cushions designed to make carrying heavy bags more comfortable without sacrificing style.

and from in , with Perfectly Padded, which provides custom strap cushions designed to make carrying heavy bags more comfortable without sacrificing style. Bria White from Oxon Hill High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, with Social Charge, a wearable LED pin that displays a user's social battery level, helping reduce the risk of social burnout.

These students will join top youth entrepreneurs from across the country at the U.S. National Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase on Nov. 18, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City, with the opportunity to advance to the World Finals on Nov. 19 at 787 Seventh Avenue in New York City.

"The Capital Showcase is a testament to what becomes possible when young people are given the tools, support, and space to think like entrepreneurs,” said Meg Stewart, Executive Director of the NFTE Capital Region. “These students demonstrated the kind of vision and determination that will serve them for a lifetime. We can't wait to see them shine at the national level."

The NFTE Capital Region also honored outstanding contributors who play a vital role in making this work possible. Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) was recognized as Corporate Volunteer of the Year, NFTE alumnus and founder of Groom Guy Darius Davie was honored as Individual Volunteer of the Year, Jerome Kyler from IDEA Public Charter School was recognized as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Deneen Moore McDonald was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her years of service as a veteran NFTE educator.

Competitors pitched their original business concepts to a distinguished panel of judges, including Daniel Kotter, Greater Washington, DC, Office Managing Partner at EY US; Rodger D. Moss, Jr., Partner at Brown Rudnick; Kashif Mahmood, Multi Site Branch Manager at Citizens Bank; Chanté Goodwin, NFTE alumna and President and CEO of Your Way IT Solutions, LLC; and Vincent Perez, Founder and Managing Partner of Long View Partners.

The Capital Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase was hosted by Brown Rudnick LLP and presented by EY US, the G-Unity Foundation, PayPal, Santander, and Zuora. Additional support was provided by Britebound. Their generosity helps expand access to high-quality entrepreneurship education and meaningful competitive experiences for young people across the capital region.

For media inquiries, contact Denise Berkhalter Miller, National Director of Communications, at mediainquiries@nfte.com or (917) 281-4362.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) brings the power of entrepreneurship education to learners, educators, and decision-makers so all young people can own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE leads the global movement for equitable access to entrepreneurship education. NFTE has educated nearly 2 million learners, delivering programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

Attachments