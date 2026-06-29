Machine Safety Market Size to Worth USD 10.46 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Machine Safety Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Machine Safety Market Size was valued at USD 5.81 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.46 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.45% over 2026–2035.”

Rising Industrial Automation and Collaborative Robotics Adoption Accelerates Global Market Growth

The rapid adoption of industrial automation, collaborative robotics and advanced safety technologies in global manufacturing and process industries is significantly driving the demand for machine safety systems across the globe. Non-discretionary machine safety investment is being driven across the global manufacturing base by increased regulatory compliance mandates from OSHA, the EU Machinery Regulation, IEC 62061 and ISO 13849. Through 2035, rising use of IIoT-enabled predictive safety systems, smart safety controllers and AI-integrated safety solutions will continue to provide premium growth opportunities to participants in the machine safety market.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

SICK AG

Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

Omron Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Emerson Electric Co.

Euchner GmbH & Co. KG

Fortress Interlocks

Bernstein AG

Banner Engineering Corp.

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

Leuze Electronic GmbH

Wieland Electric GmbH

Troax Group AB

Schmersal Group

Machine Safety Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 5.81 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 10.46 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.45% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Safety Sensors & Switches, Safety Controllers, Safety Interlock Switches, Safety Light Curtains, Emergency Stop Devices, Safety Relays & Modules, Safety Edge & Bumpers, Others)



• By Implementation (Embedded Components, Individual Components)



• By End User (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Safety Sensors & Switches emerged as the largest segment in terms of revenue share in the Machine Safety Market in 2025, with approximately 32.12% of the total market revenue, owing to universal deployment requirements across production facilities for presence sensing, position detection, and hazard zone monitoring. The Safety Light Curtains segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by rising collaborative robot adoption and growing demand for flexible optoelectronic safety barriers in dynamic machine guarding applications.

By Implementation

Embedded Components dominated with approximately 53.08% market share in 2025, owing to the simplified certified safety solutions that eliminate external device wiring, integration engineering, and separate certification validation. The Individual Components segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, driven by the extraordinary installed base of existing industrial machinery requiring safety upgrades through standalone devices without complete machine redesign.

By End User

The Manufacturing segment dominated with approximately 34.00% market share in 2025, attributable to its broad coverage across automotive assembly, electronics manufacturing, food processing, pharmaceutical production, and chemical processing sectors. The Oil & Gas segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment, driven by upstream production expansion, downstream refinery modernisation investments, and pipeline infrastructure safety upgrade programmes across Middle Eastern, African, and Latin American markets.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional machine safety market in 2025, owing to China’s huge investment in manufacturing automation, accounting for around 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues, India’s advancement in Industry 4.0 adoption, Japan’s advanced robotics deployment, and South Korea’s growth in semiconductor manufacturing. The increased enforcement of workplace safety regulation and rising investments in industrial automation in the region further accelerate the procurement of machine safety systems.

In 2025, the Global Machine Safety Market was dominated by North America, fueled by advanced manufacturing infrastructure, strict OSHA enforcement of workplace safety standards, and widespread adoption of automation in automotive, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries. The U.S. contributed approximately 87.4% of North American revenues. The regional market growth continues to be supported by the strong presence of leading machine safety technology providers and widespread adoption of collaborative robotics.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Rockwell Automation advanced its integrated safety platform by strengthening GuardLogix safety controllers with cybersecurity-enabled functional safety features.

Rockwell Automation advanced its integrated safety platform by strengthening GuardLogix safety controllers with cybersecurity-enabled functional safety features. 2025: Siemens AG expanded its machine safety portfolio by integrating advanced AI-based safety controllers and Industrial IoT connectivity, enabling real-time hazard detection and predictive safety monitoring.

Exclusive Sections of the Machine Safety Market Report (The USPs):

INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION & COLLABORATIVE ROBOTICS SAFETY DEPLOYMENT ANALYSIS – helps you understand machine safety system adoption trends across manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive, pharmaceutical, food processing, and smart factory automation modernisation projects globally.

– helps you understand machine safety system adoption trends across manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive, pharmaceutical, food processing, and smart factory automation modernisation projects globally. ADVANCED MACHINE SAFETY TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate safety sensors and switches, safety light curtains, safety PLCs, emergency stop devices, interlock switches, embedded safety architectures, and next-generation IIoT-enabled safety system innovations.

– helps you evaluate safety sensors and switches, safety light curtains, safety PLCs, emergency stop devices, interlock switches, embedded safety architectures, and next-generation IIoT-enabled safety system innovations. COLLABORATIVE ROBOT & DYNAMIC SAFETY ZONE MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS – helps you assess opportunities associated with cobot safety validation, dynamic light curtain applications, force-torque sensing integration, vision-based human presence detection, and human-robot shared workspace safety architectures.

– helps you assess opportunities associated with cobot safety validation, dynamic light curtain applications, force-torque sensing integration, vision-based human presence detection, and human-robot shared workspace safety architectures. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & FUNCTIONAL SAFETY STANDARDS MARKET TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities across OSHA compliance mandates, EU Machinery Regulation 2023/1230, IEC 62061 functional safety standards, ISO 13849 performance level certifications, and ATEX/IECEx hazardous area safety procurement programmes.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across OSHA compliance mandates, EU Machinery Regulation 2023/1230, IEC 62061 functional safety standards, ISO 13849 performance level certifications, and ATEX/IECEx hazardous area safety procurement programmes. IIoT-ENABLED PREDICTIVE SAFETY & SMART MANUFACTURING ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover high-growth opportunities across connected safety controllers, real-time hazard monitoring, AI-based anomaly detection, predictive maintenance integration, and cybersecurity-enabled functional safety infrastructure modernisation.

– helps you uncover high-growth opportunities across connected safety controllers, real-time hazard monitoring, AI-based anomaly detection, predictive maintenance integration, and cybersecurity-enabled functional safety infrastructure modernisation. NEXT-GENERATION MACHINE SAFETY INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge advancements in LiDAR-based safety scanners, AI-optimised safety controllers, wireless safety systems, digital twin safety validation, and future machine safety innovations shaping the market through 2035.

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