Trina Solar Named 2026 Fortune Tech 50 for the Second Year

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 25, Fortune officially released its 2026 Technology 50 list. Trina Solar has been recognized on the ranking again, attribute to its continued innovation and breakthroughs across the solar and energy storage sectors.

The editorial team specifically mentioned Trina Solar as the first photovoltaic and energy storage company listed on the STAR Market to cover four major business segments: PV products, energy storage, integrated systems, and digital energy services. Trina Solar has achieved 41 world records in technological innovation, maintaining a leading position in the industry.





Trinasolar Honored in 2026 Fortune Tech 50

Trina Solar’s self-developed next-gen THBC (TOPCon-compatible Hybrid Back-contact Cell) solar cells achieved a peak efficiency of 28.00%, marking the industry's first time breaking through the 28.0% efficiency bottleneck on a 210R large-area cell. In energy storage, Trina Solar has achieved full-stack self-development and manufacturing capabilities covering battery cells, battery cabinets, and complete energy storage systems.

Trina Solar is actively advancing the large-scale commercialization of TOPCon 3.0 technology, creating a Dual-Engine Model by both TOPCon 3.0 and THBC. These technologies are designed to support more than 85% of global bifacial utility-scale PV applications. Meanwhile, rapidly industrialized THBC for monofacial applications, leveraging its higher front-side power output to deliver greater value to customers.

Also, Trina Solar has achieved a conversion efficiency of more than 35% for small-area perovskite/crystalline silicon tandem cells. Its large-area 210mm perovskite/crystalline silicon tandem solar cell has reached a world-leading efficiency of 32.6%. Trina Solar’s tandem PV module output has surpassed 907W, and its high-efficiency perovskite/crystalline silicon tandem PV modules have secured the first commercial order from a premium distributed energy customer worldwide — marking the first time China’s tandem PV technology has entered the global high-end residential market.

In addition, Trina Solar is advancing its vision of Electricity–Computing Synergy, leveraging integrated solar and storage solutions and grid-forming energy storage technologies to enable intelligent coordination between energy resources and computing power. The company is building end-to-end capabilities spanning green electricity generation to AI-powered green computing, and has established an integrated business model combining direct renewable energy supply, multi-level energy storage, power-computing synergy, computing infrastructure, and computing operations.

Trina Solar has launched a comprehensive AIDC Integrated Solution and successfully deployed the world’s first high-altitude, zero-carbon computing-power demonstration project in Qinghai, China with the partners. Meanwhile, Trina Solar developed an energy storage project in Romania, creating a benchmark case for the future replication of large-scale energy storage projects. The project will help improve local renewable energy integration and grid flexibility, enhance energy security, and strengthen the resilience of the energy system.

In the first quarter of 2026, Trina Solar's revenue increased by 17.4% year-over-year, achieving positive operating cash flow of 4.1 billion yuan. Multiple institutions believe that the Trina Solar's leading position in PV and storage industry is solid. According to InfoLink statistics, by 2025, the company's module shipments will rank among the top three globally, and its tracking mounting system business will rank among the top two globally; distributed systems and digital energy services are growing rapidly and have excellent profitability.

Looking ahead, Trina Solar will continue to place innovation at the core of its development, maximizing the value of integrated solar and storage smart energy solutions and bringing greater Trina strength to the global efforts to combat climate change and enhance energy security.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d271e1f4-4f3e-4938-8a1f-785e3758f5c3