Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Alert: Johnson Fistel Notifies Investors of August 17, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (“Black Rock Coffee” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRCB).

The Black Rock Coffee class action lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Black Rock Coffee securities between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026, inclusive.

Investors are hereby notified that they have until August 17, 2026, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

Black Rock Coffee Investors: Contact Johnson Fistel

For more information, submit your information here or contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is the Black Rock Coffee Class Action Lawsuit About?

The Black Rock Coffee class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and financial results.

According to the complaint, defendants allegedly misled investors regarding Black Rock Coffee’s ability to avoid cannibalization from its newly opened stores. The complaint alleges that newly opened stores cannibalized sales from existing stores and that the Company’s financial results were impacted by this “sales transfer.”

The complaint further alleges that, as a result, Black Rock Coffee’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Black Rock Coffee, investors allegedly suffered damages.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Investors do not need to serve as lead plaintiff in order to share in any potential future recovery.

The deadline for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Black Rock Coffee class action lawsuit is August 17, 2026.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits.

Johnson Fistel has been selected as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, Johnson Fistel recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved investors.

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