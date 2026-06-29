Batmobile Racing Unveils Bold New Livery with Fasoul & Lightec Partnership for Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia at Fuji Speedway

OYAMA, Japan, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Batmobile Racing is proud to announce a landmark dual partnership with premium brands Fasoul and Lightec, debuting a striking new livery for the upcoming round of the renowned Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia series at the iconic Fuji Speedway in Japan. The team enters this round as the championship leaders in the highly competitive Pro category, with drivers William Tregurtha (United Kingdom) and Jonathan Cecotto (Monaco) at the wheel of the formidable Car #3.

A Partnership Built for Victory

The new collaboration with Fasoul and Lightec represents a significant milestone for Batmobile Racing, uniting three brands with a shared passion for performance, precision, and excellence. The partnership will be proudly displayed across the Car #3 Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2, adorned in a stunning and eye-catching livery that reflects the identity and values of all three partners.

The new livery is set to turn heads in the paddock and on track, combining Batmobile Racing's bold aesthetic with the distinctive branding of Fasoul and Lightec. Fans and motorsport enthusiasts can look forward to seeing the spectacular design at full speed around the legendary curves of Fuji Speedway, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Mount Fuji.

Championship-Contending Driver Line-Up

William Tregurtha, hailing from the United Kingdom, has demonstrated exceptional pace and racecraft throughout the season. A measured and technically skilled racer, Tregurtha's consistency behind the wheel has been a cornerstone of the team's championship charge.

Jonathan Cecotto, representing the Principality of Monaco, brings with him the flair and raw speed that have made him a fan favourite. Racing with an aggressive yet calculating style, Cecotto has been instrumental in securing the points tally that sees Batmobile Racing perched atop the Pro class standings.

Leading the Championship Charge

Batmobile Racing currently sits at the top of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia Pro category standings, a testament to the seamless synergy between drivers, engineers, and the broader team structure. With Fuji Speedway representing a critical juncture in the season, the squad is focused and determined to extend its advantage over the chasing pack.

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia series is widely regarded as one of the most competitive and prestigious one-make championships in the Asia-Pacific region, attracting top-tier talent and elite teams from across the globe. Every point earned is hard-fought, making Batmobile Racing's championship lead all the more impressive.

Team & Driver Quotes

“This partnership with Fasoul and Lightec is a proud moment for everyone at Batmobile Racing. To have two outstanding brands join us at this stage of the season, when we are leading the championship, speaks volumes about the direction this team is heading. The team is fully focused on delivering strong results at Fuji.”

— Batmobile Racing Team Manager, Iris

“Jonathan and I have worked incredibly hard to get ourselves into this championship-leading position, and it is great to have Fasoul and Lightec on board for this round. Fuji Speedway is a legendary venue and we are absolutely fired up to perform. The goal is simple — keep winning.”

— William Tregurtha, Car #3 Driver

“This is a very exciting moment for the team and for us as drivers to get out on track at Fuji. . It is a circuit that rewards commitment and the Super Trofeo EVO2 is a fantastic car to drive there. It is also exciting to have Fasoul and Lightec alongside us this weekend. We head to Japan as championship leaders and that is a position we intend to defend with everything we have.”

— Jonathan Cecotto, Car #3 Driver

Event Information

Series: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia

Venue: Fuji Speedway, Japan

Team: Batmobile Racing

Car Number: #3

Category: Pro Class

Drivers: William Tregurtha (GBR) & Jonathan Cecotto (MON)

Partners: Fasoul & Lightec

Championship Position: 1st Overall — Pro Category