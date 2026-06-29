Four New Avocado Products Earn the Good Housekeeping Seal, Expanding the Brands Seal Portfolio

Los Angeles, CA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in certified organic and non-toxic sleep products, today proudly announced that four products have been tested and earned the Good Housekeeping Seal from the Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI), bringing the total number of Avocado products recognized with the Seal to 13.

The Good Housekeeping Institute Seal is a nationally recognized symbol of product reliability, quality, and consumer protection. Products that earn the Seal undergo rigorous evaluation by Good Housekeeping Institute scientists for performance, durability, and value, ensuring they meet high standards for everyday use and long-term customer satisfaction. The newly approved products include:

“Having four additional products earn the Good Housekeeping Seal reinforces our commitment to creating organic sleep essentials that families can trust,” said Vy Nguyen, co-CEO at Avocado Green Mattress. “This recognition from Good Housekeeping validates the care and craftsmanship that go into everything we do and demonstrates that consumers don't have to choose between exceptional quality, healthier materials, and environmental responsibility.”

These new recognitions further strengthen Avocado’s position as a trusted standard for comfort, safety, and sustainability in the organic sleep category. Last year, nine products were approved, including the Eco Organic Crib Mattress, Eco Organic Mattress, Eco Organic Mattress Topper, Avocado Green Mattress, Avocado Green Pillow, Kids Eco Organic Mattress, Organic Crib Mattress, Organic Mattress Pad Protector, and Organic Waterproof Mattress Pad Protector.

Additionally, Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Best Bedding Awards spotlight standout products that enhance sleep quality, comfort, and well-being. The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab spent six months testing over 300 bedding products. After assessing items in the Lab for factors like fabric strength, pilling resistance, and washability, and sending products to over 800 at-home sleep testers across the country for their insights, their experts selected the winners, including the following Avocado products:

This extensive evaluation further validates Avocado’s ongoing commitment to producing award-winning certified organic mattresses, toppers, and protectors that deliver exceptional performance, design, and sustainability while maintaining the highest standards of environmental responsibility.

For more information, please visit avocadogreenmattress.com .

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation with six finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Its mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials which may include latex, wool and cotton, depending on the model, and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam.

Its certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing; EWG VERIFIED and MADE SAFE for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold Certification for low emissions; and UL Formaldehyde-Free.

Avocado is also a Climate Label Certified company, a 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a “Brand That Matters.”