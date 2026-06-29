SVT Robotics Surpasses Four Billion Transactions on its SOFTBOT Platform

NORFOLK, Va., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVT Robotics, a leader in interoperability software that provides the data foundation for enterprise and physical AI, today announced that its SOFTBOT Platform has surpassed four billion transactions, underscoring the scale, resilience, and performance of the infrastructure it delivers worldwide.

With transaction volumes now totaling 100 million to 130 million per week and accelerating, SVT expects to exceed eight billion lifetime transactions by the end of 2026, as demand for resilient automation infrastructure and AI-ready operational data expands.

“What began as an integration challenge has evolved into a critical need for resilient infrastructure that provides real-time visibility across technologies, facilities, and workflows, while generating the high-fidelity data required for industrial AI,” said A.K. Schultz, CEO and Co-Founder of SVT Robotics. “Reaching four billion transactions emphasizes that growing need in large-scale operations.”

This milestone highlights the immense scale of transaction data flowing through the SOFTBOT Platform, where it is captured and contextualized to provide clear and accurate visibility into system performance. For SVT customers, that data provides the foundation for optimization and AI-driven decision-making throughout their operations.

“Surpassing four billion transactions is meaningful because of what it enables,” said Nick Leonard, SVP of Product at SVT Robotics. “The value comes from transforming transaction data into a unified operational picture across technologies, software, and enterprise systems, giving organizations the visibility they need to optimize today while creating a stronger foundation for AI models in the future.”

High-fidelity data is increasingly critical as companies begin to apply AI to industrial and logistics operations. By capturing and correlating transaction data at scale, the SOFTBOT Platform provides the data backbone required to support more effective and reliable AI outcomes across increasingly complex automation environments.

“To me, it’s not only the number itself, but what it represents for customers and the industry,” said Jim Hodson, SVP of Customer Operations and Co-Founder of SVT Robotics. “Every transaction adds to the operational detail companies need to understand where performance is strong, where constraints are emerging, and how different technologies are interacting across the operation—system-level data that would otherwise be hidden or unavailable in the silos of traditionally integrated automation environments.”

SVT’s SOFTBOT Platform is currently deployed at customer sites across four continents, supporting global organizations like DHL. To learn more about the SOFTBOT Platform and SOFTBOT Intelligence, visit https://www.svtrobotics.com/how-it-works/ .

About SVT Robotics

SVT Robotics is a software provider that helps organizations integrate, optimize, and scale industrial software and robotics with the data infrastructure required to power enterprise and physical AI. Its tech-agnostic SOFTBOT Platform delivers real-time performance monitoring and transaction data across disparate technologies. By normalizing and contextualizing this data, SVT’s platform provides the operational insight organizations need to improve performance, maximize ROI, and effectively scale AI solutions today and tomorrow.

Contact:

Émilie Gille

Account Executive

Trevi Communications

emilie@trevicomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16e1e6a8-b841-4a3a-a0d1-ce66bd0104a8