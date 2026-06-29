VitalSource’s Bookshelf+ Named Finalist for Best AI Solution for Education

RALEIGH, NC, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalSource, the network technology behind digital learning tool delivery across higher education, has announced its Bookshelf+ capability has won the 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Award in the AI-Powered Study Solution of the Year category. Additionally, Bookshelf+ was recently named a finalist in the 2026 CODiE Awards for the Best AI Solution for Education.

Launched in fall 2025, Bookshelf+ reflects VitalSource’s commitment to responsible AI that upholds academic integrity and optimizes learning. With Bookshelf+, students can ask their book a question, compare key terms or generate flashcards directly within their etextbook platform, boosting focus, engagement and time-on-task, while also protecting publisher IP and student data privacy. Since its release on publisher-approved titles, Bookshelf+ has surpassed 1 million student interactions.

“In a crowded market of AI innovation, Bookshelf+ is uniquely designed to help students engage more deeply with their assigned course materials and is grounded on decades of published learning science research,” said Michael Hale, PhD., Chief Learning Officer at VitalSource.

In less than a year since its launch, this marks the third award recognition for Bookshelf+. The capability was also awarded a Global Tech Award for Educational Technology innovation and a platinum Campus Technology Product of the Year Award in the AI-Based Tool for Tutoring category.

About VitalSource

VitalSource Technologies, LLC has powered digital content delivery across the higher education ecosystem for over 30 years. With unmatched scale, the VitalSource Learning Delivery Network is trusted by thousands of content providers and institutions worldwide to deliver impactful learning experiences, fuel affordable access programs, and drive a learning advantage for every student. Learn more at https://get.vitalsource.com.