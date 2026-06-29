MasterCraft & RealTruck Partner to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with Restoration and Custom Build Project to Benefit National Military & First Responders Non-Profit Charity

Two American Brands Collaborate to Restore Iconic 1975 MasterCraft Stars & Stripes Boat with Matching Custom Chevrolet Colorado by RealTruck

Country Music Singer Warren Zeiders Joins Initiative to Help Drive Awareness & Raise Funds for ‘Building Homes for Heroes’

Truck-and-Boat Pairing to Embark on National Roadshow With Stops at the American Century Championship (ACC) and SEMA Show

VONORE, Tenn., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary and the enduring spirit of American craftsmanship, innovation and adventure, MasterCraft Boat Company , a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) and the best-selling towboat brand, and RealTruck , America's leading truck accessory brand, today announced a one-of-a-kind collaboration featuring a reimagined and customized Chevrolet Colorado paired with the restoration of MasterCraft’s iconic 1975 “Stars & Stripes” ski boat.

The pairing will serve as the centerpiece of a charitable fundraising effort benefiting Building Homes for Heroes , a national nonprofit that builds and modifies homes and gifts them, mortgage-free for veterans and first responders. Additional details on how fans can participate and have a chance to take home the truck and boat will be announced at a later date.

At the heart of the collaboration is the restoration of one of the most iconic boats in MasterCraft history. Originally introduced in the 1970s, the MasterCraft Stars & Stripes helped establish the company as an elite leader in the towboat industry and became synonymous with competitive water skiing. Featuring a patriotic red, white and blue design, the legendary tournament ski boat helped define the standard for waterski performance during its era and remains one of the most sought-after MasterCraft classics among collectors and enthusiasts today.





"Few boats are as closely tied to MasterCraft's heritage as the beloved Stars & Stripes models," said Krista Schipner, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. "As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, we're proud to restore this iconic boat and pair it with a custom Chevrolet Colorado. Together with RealTruck, we've created a tribute to American craftsmanship that honors our shared values, inspires adventure, and gives back to those who have served our country."

The classic design bridges yesterday’s boat and today’s truck, connecting timeless character with modern American innovation. Inspired by the classic two-tone paint jobs of a 1985 square-body Chevy truck, and building on the 1975 MasterCraft Stars & Stripes boat theme, the distinctive color is a fusion of design and style that forms a striking combination on both land and water. From its Ohio-made RealTruck’s A.R.E. Z2 Cap, to the America 250 flag prominently placed on the roof, every detail was chosen to celebrate American innovation and patriotism. The truck also features the RealTruck A.R.E. Rod Pods (pole holders), A.R.E. Ascend Roof Basket, Elevate Rack and Go Rhino Xplor Lighting, and a DECKED Storage System.

“RealTruck and MasterCraft offer a natural collaboration, fusing two brands known for elevating outdoor adventures and enhancing life’s greatest moments,” said RealTruck Vice President of Marketing Lee Riser. “Bringing this truck to life is a testament to our ongoing commitment to American innovation and aftermarket truck customization.”

As Building Homes for Heroes marks its 20th anniversary in 2026, the organization will reach its milestone 500th home before the end of the year, and anticipates reaching a record 50 homes constructed, modified and gifted in 2026.

Adding to the excitement, country music star Warren Zeiders has joined the initiative as an official partner. As one of country music’s fastest rising artists, Zeiders has amassed a devoted fanbase through hits including “Pretty Little Poison, “Relapse,” “Ride the Lightning,” and his recently released singles, “Days of My Life” and “Drinking Game.” A passionate collector of classic vehicles, a truck enthusiast, and an avid boater and outdoorsman, Zeiders brings an authentic connection to the collaboration. His support for military and first responders organizations further strengthens the project’s philanthropic efforts.

As part of the partnership, Zeiders will leverage his expansive social media following to help raise awareness for the initiative and engage fans around the opportunity to own the one-of-a-kind, America-themed truck-and-boat pairing. In addition to taking home the custom build, the eventual winner will also receive VIP concert tickets, an exclusive meet-and-greet experience with Zeiders and a personally signed guitar.

"This project brings together several things I'm passionate about. I'm an avid boater and a longtime fan of classic trucks and cars, so getting involved was an easy decision," said Zeiders. "As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, it's an honor to support an initiative that supports our military and first responders while celebrating the craftsmanship and ingenuity that have long been part of the American story. Giving back is one of the most meaningful ways we can show up for one another, and I'm proud to be part of something that will make a real difference."

The truck-and-boat pairing will go on a roadshow and be unveiled at numerous high profile events including the American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament from July 8-12 in Lake Tahoe, displayed at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas in September, SEMA 2026 in November and Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale in January 2027.

For more information, please visit RealTruck.com , Barrett-Jackson.com and follow on Instagram sm, TikTok sm, Facebook sm, and LinkedIn sm.



About RealTruck

RealTruck is America’s leading truck accessory brand, built on a foundation of American Innovation. We design, build, and deliver products for the builders, makers, and drivers who rely on their trucks every day—combining real-world functionality with thoughtful engineering.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, RealTruck’s 6,000 associates operate across 78 facilities on four continents, supporting a portfolio of trusted brands including Husky Liners®. With more than 1,000 patents and pending applications, our products are developed with a focus on durability, performance, and ease of use.

Through an omnichannel approach, RealTruck delivers a seamless consumer experience online at RealTruck.com , through a network of more than 12,000 dealers, and in partnership with leading OEMs.

We Are American Innovation.

For more information, visit www.realtruck.com



About MasterCraft

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.



About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its five brands, MasterCraft, Crest, Balise, Chaparral, and Robalo. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its five brands, visit: Investors.MCBH.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , www.BalisePontoonBoats.com , www.ChaparralBoats.com , and www.Robalo.com



About Building Homes for Heroes

Building Homes for Heroes builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans, emergency first responders and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. The organization reached a 96% program rating in 2025, the 14th straight year earning a program rating of at least 93%. It also received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for seven straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. Since inception, Building Homes for Heroes has constructed, modified, and gifted more than 470 homes, with support from corporations and groups including Lowe's, Chase, SAIC and many more.



Learn more at buildinghomesforheroes.org/ .



About Warren Zeiders

Hailed as “one of country music’s most unique new male voices” (Grammy), Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders has cemented himself as one of the genre’s top powerhouses. At just 27, the Pennsylvania native has already made an undeniable mark on the genre, with more than 4.2 billion global career streams, 2 billion TikTok views and 6.4M million monthly listeners on Spotify. Zeiders’ recent drops include the sweeping, country-rock “Days of My Life” and thrilling “Drinking Game,” teasing more music throughout 2026. He’s currently on his first-ever world tour, playing performances across the United States, Europe and Australia.

Last year, he released his 21-track album Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal, encompassing heartbreak, personal evolution, and emotional healing. Zeiders was also on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Kelly Clarkson Show, GQ’s Real-Life Diet and People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. In 2024, he won a CMT Award for “Breakthrough Male Music Video of the Year”, earned two, fan-voted PEOPLE’s Choice Country nominations, was featured on the star-studded Twisters Soundtrack, and earned his first No.1 Single with his RIAA Double Platinum Certified “Pretty Little Poison” (which was the No. 2 most-played song on all of Country radio in 2024).

Warren Zeiders Socials:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok | YouTube | Spotify

Media Contacts:

The Brand Amp

RealTruckPR@thebrandamp.com

MasterCraftPR@thebrandamp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7aa58dfb-3170-41ad-bfe4-1224db4de949