Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Iridium Communications; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating the proposed acquisition of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) by Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB) to determine whether the proposed transaction is fair to Iridium shareholders.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Iridium shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash and a number of shares of Rocket Lab common stock calculated pursuant to an exchange ratio, subject to a collar, for each share of Iridium common stock they own. The transaction has a notional value of $54.00 per Iridium share.

Iridium Shareholders: Contact Johnson Fistel

If you are an Iridium shareholder and wish to discuss your legal rights, you are encouraged to click here to join the investigation.

For more information, contact James Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed merger adequately compensates Iridium shareholders or whether the transaction undervalues the company and primarily benefits Rocket Lab or other interested parties.

Among the issues being examined are:

Whether the merger consideration fully reflects Iridium’s long-term strategic value, including its unique global satellite communications network, licensed spectrum assets, and recurring subscription-based revenue.

Whether Iridium shareholders are being asked to accept a substantial stock component, exposing them to Rocket Lab’s future execution, market, and integration risks.

Whether the Board of Directors conducted a robust and competitive sales process designed to maximize shareholder value.

Whether all material information necessary for shareholders to make an informed voting decision will be disclosed in the proxy materials.

Whether conflicts of interest influenced the negotiation or approval of the proposed transaction.

If you are a shareholder of Iridium Communications and wish to discuss your legal rights, you may contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com