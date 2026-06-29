Johnson Fistel Investigates Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) on Behalf of Investors

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

Wheels Up Investors: Contact Johnson Fistel

If you purchased Wheels Up securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation.

Click Here to Join the Investigation

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

On February 19, 2026, Wheels Up announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Although the Company reported improvement in certain profitability metrics, Wheels Up disclosed that full-year 2025 revenue decreased to $736.5 million, compared to $792.1 million in 2024. The Company also disclosed that net cash used in operating activities increased to $166.3 million in 2025, compared to $77.9 million in 2024.

Then, on April 14, 2026, Wheels Up announced that it expected to complete a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its Class A common stock, effective after the close of trading on April 24, 2026, with trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis expected to begin on April 27, 2026. The Company stated that the reverse split was expected to help Wheels Up regain compliance with NYSE listing standards and meet criteria for inclusion in the Russell 3000.

Following the reverse stock split announcement, Wheels Up’s stock price continued to decline.

In light of these developments, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Wheels Up complied with federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Wheels Up stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm – Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com