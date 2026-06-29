CFC’s 2025 Key Ratio Trend Analysis Results Highlight Growth, Financial Stability Across Electric Cooperatives

DULLES, Va., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) has completed its analysis of the 2025 Key Ratio Trend Analysis (KRTA), an annual report of financial trends among electric distribution cooperatives nationwide.

Now in its 51st year, the KRTA continues to provide valuable insights into the financial health of the cooperative network. The latest results show electric cooperatives maintained and enhanced their financial performance through strong electric sales and consumer growth while continuing significant investment in utility plant.

“In 2025, rural electric cooperatives continued to grow and invest in their systems while maintaining financial health and stability,” CFC Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Brad Captain said. “Despite elevated interest rates and inflation, they demonstrated strong fiscal stewardship and commitment to provide essential services to their communities.”

Electricity sales continued to rebound from 2023, outpacing consumer growth.

Consumer growth continued in 2025, with nearly 87% of cooperatives reporting increases. Utah, Florida, Idaho and Texas were among those states with the highest growth rates. This steady expansion was accompanied by strategic, long-term investments in utility plant, continuing the momentum of sustained infrastructure growth.

“While expenses have increased, strong electric sales and consumer growth have strengthened margins,” CFC Senior Vice President of Strategic Services Amy Luongo said. “Revenue growth helped support ongoing operations, infrastructure investment and financial stability during a period of elevated costs.”

Financial ratios in 2025 continued to reflect strong financial management across the cooperative network. The median equity-to-asset ratio held nearly steady at 44% and long-term debt accounted for 43% of total assets, which was largely unchanged from 2024. Coverage ratios were also healthy, with the median times interest earned ratio at 2.64 and modified debt service coverage at 1.90, continuing solid earnings relative to debt obligations.



“The network’s financial indicators remain healthy, with improving margins and coverage ratios supporting resilience, stability and long-term commitment to reliable service,” Luongo said.

Final KRTA results are based on data submitted by 814 electric distribution cooperatives for the year ending Dec. 31, 2025. CFC calculates 145 financial and operational ratios for each cooperative and provides a report showing the cooperative’s ratios compared with U.S., state and other key consumer group median values. Median reporting minimizes the effect of outliers and offers a more representative picture of overall performance.

About CFC

Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with approximately $40 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.

About KRTA

CFC has published KRTA—an annual report that tracks the median value of 145 financial and operational ratios for participating electric distribution cooperatives over the previous five years—since 1975. Based on data reported by electric distribution cooperatives, KRTA provides electric cooperative CEOs and directors/trustees with a complete picture of their system’s financial performance. In 2023, CFC introduced KRTA Pro, a new online platform that offers a 20-plus year view of KRTA ratios, enabling deeper trend analysis and enhanced access to historical benchmarking.

Contact

Brad Captain

Corporate Relations Group

800-424-2954, Option 5