Johnson Development Expands Portfolio of Lifestyle Amenities

HOUSTON, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Development, one of the nation's leading master-planned community developers, continues to invest in lifestyle amenities that support resident engagement, recreation and long-term community value with the recent opening of several new amenities.

The openings come as Johnson Development communities continue to earn national recognition for resident-focused design and lifestyle amenities, with multiple communities ranked among the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities.

The Slice amenity complex just opened in Harvest Green, a master-planned community in Richmond, Texas, built around a 12-acre farm. Designed by SWA Houston, The Slice follows a citrus theme, with features such as two pools shaped to look like grapefruit slices, two water slides, a splash pad, event lawn and pickleball court.

The playground design includes a play structure shaped like a tractor, swings, a climbing feature and a shade structure. A custom play mound, reminiscent of a “row” of crops on a farm, houses a slide. A sensory play area with a sand pit and kids’ water table adds to the interactive experience.

Also now open is the resort-style pool at the Joy Hub, an amenity complex located at Jubilee in Hockley, Texas, widely recognized as the first wellness community in Texas. With bright colors and zones for relaxation and active play, the pool anchors the 5-acre Joy Hub, which was designed to foster connection — one of the community’s wellness pillars.

"Lifestyle amenities have become a defining feature of successful master-planned communities," said Johnson Development President and CEO Michael Smith. "Our approach goes beyond pools and playgrounds. We create destinations that encourage connection, wellness, recreation and community engagement. Whether it's a working farm, a resort-style water complex, trails or gathering spaces, our goal is to enhance everyday life for residents."

John Burns Real Estate Consulting says that focus on lifestyle is central to creating demand for master-planned communities.

“Amid affordability challenges and broader headwinds in the housing market, lifestyle-driven planning continues to support demand for MPCs,” it said in its report of the nation’s top-selling communities.

Johnson Development’s Growing Amenity Portfolio

The Slice isn’t the only new Johnson Development amenity complex opening this year. The Sienna Oaks Amenity Center also will debut this year, adding a clubhouse, lap pool, playground, basketball court and event lawn to the 10,800-acre Sienna community, located in Missouri City, Texas.

In the planning stages are two more Johnson Development amenity complexes that will be the developer’s largest yet.

Liberty Junction, coming to Kresston, a master-planned community in Magnolia, Texas, will be 20 acres of fun inspired by popular Texas vacation spots. A live music pavilion is a nod to the historic dance hall in Gruene, Texas. Campsites will remind residents of the many state parks that dot the Texas landscape. An aquatic center and sports courts and fields are also planned.

Another 20-acre complex, Ricestead, is planned for Johnson Development’s Grange master-planned community in Katy, Texas. A large village green will serve as the centerpiece of the 20-acre Ricestead, designed for outdoor concerts, farmers markets, seasonal celebrations and more. Adjacent to the communal lawn will be the Harvest Hall clubhouse, offering a fitness center and a community room as well as co-working space, a conference room and offices for homeowners association and lifestyle staff. It will anchor a resort-style pool and separate lap pool. Nearby will be a playground as well as an open-air pickleball pavilion with six courts.

The portion of Ricestead along Franz Road, a major corridor for Grange, will be a curated mix of retail reflecting the spirit of the community.

“Ricestead will be far more than an amenity center,” said Jacob W. Rice, Vice President and General Manager of Grange. “Our vision is for it to become the heart of the community — a modern-day town square where neighbors will naturally come together. Whether it’s having a coffee shop, a mom-and-pop store or other unique retail, we see Ricestead as a place where businesses and residents become true partners. Our goal is simple: for Grange to be more than a community. We want it to feel like home — and a hometown people are proud to belong to.”

Across 22 active communities, Johnson Development operates more than 40 major amenity complexes, with features ranging from resort-style pools and water parks to fitness centers, sports courts, clubhouses, community farms, event spaces and interconnected trails. Collectively, Johnson communities offer more than 2,000 acres devoted to parks, open space and wetlands. Nearly 250 miles of trails traverse the communities.

Founded in 1975, Johnson Development has created more top-selling master-planned communities than any other developer in the nation over the past decade.

Across Texas and near Atlanta, Johnson Development is recognized for creating lifestyle-focused master-planned communities distinguished by extensive amenity offerings, including resort-style pools, clubhouses, fitness centers, parks, trails, sports courts, event lawns, community farms and gathering spaces designed to foster connection among residents.

Johnson Development By the Numbers

Award-winning developer founded in 1975

51 years of residential land development

200,000+ residents

22 active master-planned communities

40+ amenity complexes featuring resort-style pools, recreation and gathering spaces

2,000+ acres devoted to parks, open space and wetlands

235+ miles of community trails

Two communities ranked Top 50 nationally for 2025 new home sales

Learn more at www.johnsondevelopment.com.

Photo Information

Leading developer Johnson Development has opened several new amenity centers, including The Slice, a complex that follows a citrus theme to mirror Harvest Green’s agrihood nature. Harvest Green is located in Richmond, Texas.

About Johnson Development

Johnson Development Corp., a nationally recognized leader in residential and commercial land development, is celebrating 51 years of creating award-winning communities. Since 1975, Johnson Development has set the standard for innovative design, exceptional amenities, and lasting value, establishing some of the nation’s most desirable master-planned communities in Houston, Dallas–Fort Worth, Austin and Central Texas, and Atlanta.

The company’s portfolio includes signature communities such as Sienna, Riverstone, Cross Creek Ranch, Woodforest, and Lake Arrowhead; the Dallas-Fort Worth communities of Trinity Falls and Viridian; and Bryson in Central Texas. Johnson Development also has expanded its portfolio with emerging communities, including Grange, Kresston and The George.

Guided by a legacy of excellence, Johnson Development remains committed to creating vibrant, sustainable places where families, businesses and communities thrive.

For more information, visit www.johnsondevelopment.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Haunani Shipper @ 972.415.6002

Total PR

hshipper@totalpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c045f31-9e80-49c0-a6a3-73121eb24862