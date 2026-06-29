WLTH Investor Notice: Johnson Fistel Investigates Wealthfront Corporation

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Wealthfront Corporation (“Wealthfront” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WLTH) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

What Should Wealthfront Investors Do?

If you purchased Wealthfront securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation.

To join the investigation click here.

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Why Is Johnson Fistel Investigating Wealthfront?

Wealthfront completed its initial public offering in December 2025, offering 34,615,384 shares of common stock at an offering price of $14.00 per share, including shares sold by the Company and selling stockholders. The Company’s shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “WLTH” on December 12, 2025.

On January 12, 2026, Wealthfront reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Among other disclosures, the Company reported total net deposits of $1.6 billion for the quarter, compared to $4.4 billion in the prior-year period, and discussed client reallocation from Cash Management to Investment Advisory accounts.

Following these disclosures, Wealthfront’s stock price declined approximately $2.12 per share, or 16.84%, closing at $10.47 per share on January 13, 2026.

On March 11, 2026, Wealthfront reported fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2026 results, disclosing total net deposits of negative $360 million for the quarter. Then, on June 4, 2026, Wealthfront reported fiscal first quarter 2027 results, including revenue of $90.5 million, up 7% year-over-year, while total platform assets increased 19% year-over-year. Wealthfront attributed the difference between revenue growth and platform asset growth to stronger growth in Investment Advisory Assets compared to higher-fee Cash Management Assets. Wealthfront reported that Investment Advisory Assets increased 39% year-over-year, while Cash Management Assets increased only 3% year-over-year.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Wealthfront complied with federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Wealthfront stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com